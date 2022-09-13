Updates From Halloween Ends, Armour Wars, and More

Michael Giacchino says he’s somehow found time to score Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. Tiffany returns in new Chucky season 2 pictures. Plus, what’s coming on Star Trek: Lower Decks and Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!

Haunted Mansion

According to Empire, both Winona Ryder and Dan Levy are scheduled to make cameo appearances in Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

Halloween Ends

In conversation with Total Film (via Games Radar), David Gordon Green confirmed Halloween Ends will not explore where Michael Myers has been hiding between movies (i.e., he won’t be seen convalescing with a grizzled sea captain à la Halloween 5.)

We don’t really explain that. It’s like: I don’t want to see where Jaws goes to sleep at night when I’m watching a shark movie…I want to see him when he pops up, and he’s got an appetite!

Total Film additionally has three new images of Michael and Laurie sizing each other up.

Additionally, Laurie vows to “put the Boogeyman to bed” in a new TV spot.

The School for Good and Evil

Bloody-Disgusting also has several new images from The School for Good and Evil. Click through to see the rest.

The 100

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at The 100, a new killer centipede movie from Thailand. Click through to have a look.

When the Screaming Starts

Elsewhere, Man Bites Dog gets the Zucker Bros. treatment in the trailer for When the Screaming Starts.

Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween

Teenagers accidentally unleash the spirit of Samhain in the trailer for Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween.

Armour Wars

Don Cheadle stated Armour Wars will finally afford audiences the chance to get to “know” James Rhodes in a recent interview with Marvel.

We’re finding Rhodey, as you said, he’s someone who’s gone through a lot. That’s what’s the fun about doing the Armour Wars series is that we’re going to have an opportunity to really dig into that. What’s he dealing with emotionally? What’s he dealing with psychologically? So that’s why I said ‘yes’ to it, because I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to get to know him in a way that, even if that this many years we’ve known him, we really don’t know him.

Werewolf By Night

Relatedly, Michael Giacchino confirmed on Twitter he’s scoring Werewolf By Night in addition to directing.

Chucky

The original Tiffany doll returns in season two photos from SFX Magazine.

The Witcher

Filming has officially wrapped on the third season of The Witcher, according to executive producer Steve Gaub on Instagram.

And that’s a picture wrap on Season 3 of @witchernetflix !! #thewitcher #thewitchernetflix #setlife #behindthescenes

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The crew clash with Delta Shift in the synopsis for “Room For Growth,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Mariner, Boimler and Tendi clash with their arch-rivals: Delta Shift. The Cerritos engineers go on mandatory relaxation leave. Written by: John Cochran Directed by: Jason Zurek

Rick and Morty

Finally, the trailer for next week’s episode of Rick and Morty introduces a new take on Capcom’s Street Fighter.