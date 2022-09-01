Updates From Cobra Kai, Rick & Morty, and More

Filming has wrapped on Scream 6. Get a look at Netflix’s latest Stephen King adaptation. Plus, a new clip from Cobra Kai, and the new Omen prequel finds itself a Game of Thrones star. To me, my spoilers!

Megalopolis

Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar have joined the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, a film about reconstructing New York City into New Rome after it’s destroyed in a cataclysmic event. [Variety]

First Omen

Meanwhile, Deadline reports Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones, Servant) has joined the cast of the upcoming Omen prequel in an undisclosed role.

Scream 6

Filming has also officially wrapped on Scream 6.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

During a recent interview with Variety, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II described playing the villain Black Manta as “clown work.”

Everything should be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you got to know which movie or genre you’re in. Something like ‘Aquaman,’ that’s clown work. Aquaman is not ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’ You have got to get over yourself. In order to survive [as an actor] and to do it well, you have to play that game and then be crafty about when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of ‘Wow, I didn’t expect to see a Chekhovian thing or August Wilson and Aquaman, but I did.’

Halloween Ends

Empire has a photo of Michael Myers attacking his latest victim in Halloween Ends.

Photo: Universal

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Netflix has also released several new images from Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. More photos at the link.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Don’t Look at the Demon

Fiona Dourif leads a team of paranormal investigators in the trailer for Don’t Look at the Demon, coming to select theatres on October 7.

Ironheart

Club Mickey Mouse’s Regan Aliyah has joined the cast of Ironheart in an undisclosed role. [Deadline]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Meanwhile, Emil Blonsky states he was forced to participate in a super-powered fight club in a new clip from today’s episode of She-Hulk.

"I was FORCED to leave my cell." 🙄



A new episode of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZYy2KcU8rX — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2022

Rick and Morty

In a new interview with Inverse, showrunners Scott Marder and producer James Siciliano stated they’re already writing the eighth season of Rick & Morty.

Yellowjackets

Filming has also begun on the second season of Yellowjackets.

Going feral

Our #Yellowjackets are back in production for Season 2 🐝 pic.twitter.com/yffbI17hI8 — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) August 30, 2022

Archer

The Agency robs a bank in the synopsis for “Bank Run at Mr. Bank’s Bank,” the September 28 episode of Archer.

Is Fabian asking The Agency to rob a bank? No, because we won’t use those words. Written by Alison Zeidman.

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

The JSA investigates the Gambler’s murder in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

Cobra Kai

Finally, Chozen tells Daniel to “think like a serpent” in a new clip from the fifth season of Cobra Kai.

Banner art by Jim Cook

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.