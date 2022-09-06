Updates From Andor, Shazam Fury of the Gods, and More

The Spy Kids reboot has finished filming. Get another look at Disney’s rapidly-incoming Pinocchio remake. Terry Silver wants you to be a winner in a new Cobra Kai teaser. Plus, what’s coming on House of the Dragon, and Rick and Morty gets its shill on ahead of the new season. Spoilers now!

The Dead Thing

Deadline reports Blu Hunt (The New Mutants), Ben Smith-Petersen (Mad Max: Fury Road), John Karna (Scream: The Series), and Katherine Hughes (Perfect Commando) are attached to star in The Dead Thing, the directorial debut of Elric Kane said to be “a neo-realist take on an Invisible Man story and a modern urban legend for the online dating era.” The film is said to follow “a young woman (Hunt) who, lost in a string of meaningless hookups, falls in love with a sensitive and charismatic man (Petersen) who she soon discovers harbours a dark secret that turns their affair into a twisted obsession.” Webb Wilcoxen is responsible for the script.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

In a recent Instagram post (via Comic Book) David F. Sandberg confirmed Mr. Mind does not appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, stating his presence would be “too much movie.”

Early on we did explore having Mr. Mind be a big part of this story but it would have been too much movie. Even without him we had to cut things down to fit it all into one movie.

Spy Kids

Filming has officially wrapped on the Spy Kids reboot, according to Robert Rodriguez on Instagram.

Just wrapped a new SPYkids for @Netflix, working with my son Racer Max! First foto is from the set of SPYkids 2 in 2002. Not much has changed, only now he’s co-writer, co-producer, and a little heavier.

Hellraiser

A preview of Ben Lovett’s score for Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot has our first look at the film’s Lament Configuration.

Pinocchio

Elsewhere, Pinocchio’s incessant lies cause his nose to grow in a new clip.

Star Wars: Andor

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Genevieve O’Reilly stated Andor will explore Mon Mothma “not just as a senator, but as a woman” before adding we’ll “see her literally and figuratively take off her cloak and reveal herself as a woman in a way we’ve never seen before.”

We really get to develop her as a character, and we get to learn about her not just as a senator, but as a woman. [We learn] what her life is like, what she has to wrestle with, what are the dangers to her life, what it costs to be her. Tony’s [Gilroy] writing is so intricate and so taut. It lives in this world of the spy genre, of a sociopolitical drama, and yet it’s set within a Star Wars world. So it feels universal and intimate all at once. I was always interested in [Caroline Blakiston’s original performance] and each time I go to play her, I go back to that scene. You can see when Caroline does that in that scene, for me, there was always a pain at the heart of it…you could see that she was carrying a pain, and I was really curious about what that was. What has happened in this woman’s life? What has it cost to be her? What are the sacrifices that she has had to make along the way to be that leader of a rebellion? We see her talking to senators, and then we meet her at home with her husband. We see the public and the private. We see her literally and figuratively take off her cloak and reveal herself as a woman in a way we’ve never seen before.

Cobra Kai

Terry Silver has released a commercial for his planned Cobra Kai franchise, promising “anyone can be a winner” with “the right teacher.”

Is it bad that this kinda makes us wanna join Cobra Kai? 😬 pic.twitter.com/SWg1pGgHVe — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) September 2, 2022

Stargirl

Spoiler TV has synopses for the fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes of Stargirl’s third season.

The Evidence BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME – After one of Sylvester’s (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#304). Original airdate 9/21/2022.

The Thief SECRETS AND LIES – As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she’s pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda’s (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery.

Betrayal CLASHING FRENEMIES – After learning that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending time with Cameron (Hunter Sansone), Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) go on a recon mission at the Mahkents. Meanwhile, Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) reach new heights.

Reginald the Vampire

Reginald learns a new power in the synopsis for his second episode, “The Hunger” airing October 12.

Reginald learns how to feed and it doesn’t go well. But he discovers an unexpected and secret power along the way.

[Spoiler TV]

Resident Alien

D’Arcy returns to skiing in photos from “Harry, A Parent” — this week’s episode of Resident Alien. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

After losing the alien baby, Harry learns which alien race is on Earth and it’s not what he expected.

House of the Dragon

The battle for the throne gets cutthroat in the trailer for “King of the Narrow Sea,” next week’s episode of House of the Dragon.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty shill Wendy’s and God and War in two new tie-in commercials.

Primal

Finally, Mira, Spear, Fang, and Fang’s newly-hatched brood are back in the captivity of the Egyptian Queen with Kamau and his daughter in a new clip from this week’s episode of Primal.

Banner art by Jim Cook

