Twitter’s Rightfully Obsessed With the Don’t Worry Darling Movie Premiere

I spend way too much time on the internet, and this morning I found that social media’s newest obsession is the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

To catch you up to speed, Don’t Worry Darling is directed by Olivia Wilde, who proved her directing chops after helming 2019’s coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. Don’t Worry, Darling was initially set to star Shia LaBeouf, who exited the project during production. Wilde later explained to Variety that LaBeouf was fired due to his “combative energy” not being “conducive” to her “ethos.”

However a recently leaked video posted to Twitter shows Wilde trying to appeal to LaBeouf, who seemingly quit, via video. The video essentially paints LaBeouf as a misunderstood artist and co-star Florence Pugh (who Wilde calls “Miss Flo”) as a diva who can’t get along with him. Couple that with the tepid reaction to LaBeouf’s replacement Harry Styles having a…difficult…time with an American accent and you’ve got a movie rollout from hell.

It’s all mostly he-said she-said between Wilde and LaBeouf, while Pugh and Styles have remained mostly mum on the topic, but as the film premiered yesterday at Venice International Film Festival, Twitter couldn’t help but sink its teeth into the tense atmosphere amongst the cast in the wake of all this hullabaloo with memes and discourse — for better or for worse. It all sort of feels like watching the popular group of friends self-implode during the final months of senior year, and to quote Olivia Wilde herself: “The internet feeds itself.”

A Wild Florence Pugh Appears

florence pugh avoiding the conference and its drama at the venice film festival and enjoying a spritz. this is what i call iconic behaviour, no one is doing it like her pic.twitter.com/G7iPdXp45N — fra🍂🫧 | #1 kit connor protector (@goldenheartvhes) September 5, 2022

After uncertainty mounted regarding whether or not Florence Pugh would attend the film’s premiere — especially as she is currently in the midst of production on Dune: Part Two–Miss Flo showed up. The 26 year-old actor kept her head high (dare I say not worried?), strolling into the Venice Film Festival after posting a photo to Instagram with the cheeky caption “I’m here.”

Chris Pine, Amateur Paparazzo

Chris Pine emerged as the star of the Don’t Worry, Darling press tour, not because he’s involved in any of the drama, but because he seems so, unbelievably over it. To his credit, I would be too. The actor was seen joining the paparazzi to snap some pictures of co-star Pugh, who expressed her gratitude with a peck on the cheek.

Harry Styles’ Word Vomits (Pine v. Styles, Part 1)

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

Twitter users were quick to pick up on some tension between Chris Pine and Harry Styles, the former of whom first seemed completely unamused by Styles’ inane and roundabout discussion of what his favourite part of the movie is. I mean, how else are you supposed to react to hearing Harry Styles compare a movie to…a movie.

Harry Styles Smooches Nick Kroll

Harry Styles and Nick Kroll during the standing ovation of DON’T WORRY DARLING at Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/NWnMwRF3eq — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 5, 2022

Harry Styles’ discourse is simply exhausting, and the singer/songwriter/actor has landed himself in hot water recently after some choice comments on gay sex in cinema. Styles is a man known to 1) unapologetically lift aesthetics from the LGBTQ+ community and 2) remain wishy-washy on his sexuality. While Styles doesn’t really owe anyone an explanation on what genders he loves, he didn’t do himself any favours amidst queer-baiting accusations by kissing co-star Nick Kroll.

The Meme Machine Begins

My dad separating me and my sister so we’ll stop fighting and behave. pic.twitter.com/bVPzhKO0n7 — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) September 5, 2022

Amidst the chaos, Twitter started to have its fun with the press photos emerging from the festival.

Harry Styles May or May Not Have Spat on Chris Pine (Pine v. Styles, Part 2)

Further trajectory analysis appears to indicate, whatever Pine sees came from Harry's mouth. Of course, here we must assume the projectile was not affected by air within the theatre, though MS Paint suggests other trajectories are possible within standard deviations of the mean. pic.twitter.com/BsDNA8z8Nf — jack ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) September 6, 2022

Bear with me here: Harry Styles very well may have spat on Chris Pine. As the cast entered the screening of the film’s premiere, video of Harry Styles taking his seat next to Chris Pine fuelled the rumour. Styles is seen taking his seat next to a clapping Pine, the latter of whom eventually stops clapping and smirks after looking down at his lap. Styles does not appear to make eye contact with Pine after the fact, leading to speculation that the pop star may have committed biological warfare.

The Memes Machine Continues

Twitter, in particular, fell in love with Pine’s lackadaisical approach to a press conference.

Dakota Johnson: Journalist Extraordinaire

let her interview the don’t worry darling cast pic.twitter.com/OrT5QVpNjl — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) September 6, 2022

Dakota Johnson, an actress completely unaffiliated with the film, was brought into the fold by one Twitter user who joked about letting Johnson interview the cast of the movie to get to the bottom of all this drama. Johnson’s notoriety around exposing the truth of the human condition began when she unwittingly started the crusade against Ellen Degeneres in 2019 after correcting the talk show host live on the air with the infamous quote “No, that’s not the truth Ellen.”

There Is No Movie

Don’t you get it? There IS no Don’t Worry Darling. All of this is the movie. The trailer, the feuds, the relationship, the custody papers, the press, spitting on Chris Pine, kissing Nick Kroll, all of this is the movie pic.twitter.com/GRa9Xn5Yo6 — Frankie Becerra (@FrankiesYourFav) September 6, 2022

The absurdity of the months-long turmoil and hectic premiere had some Twitter users jokingly questioning whether or not there even was a movie to promote in the first place.

Don’t Worry, Darling

Turns out the car chase in Don't Worry Darling wasn't scripted. Florence Pugh happened to flee the set and the crew just ran with it. pic.twitter.com/Xhkq81IiJV — Helgason (@PerceptiveCoot) August 26, 2022

Amidst all the back-and-forth, and memes, and lukewarm critical response to the film, if there’s one thing that we can all agree on, it’s that Florence Pugh has come out of this entire ordeal relatively unscathed.