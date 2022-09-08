Tour the Star Trek: Discovery Set With Wilson Cruz

During the global live stream of Star Trek Day, Paramount+ showed off a behind-the-scenes set tour of Star Trek: Discovery — hosted by Wilson Cruz, Dr. Hugh Culber himself. Paramount+ also revealed a dusty first look at star Sonequa Martin-Green in the season five premiere, which you can see at the top of this post.

Here’s that behind-the-scenes video, in which Cruz walks fans through some of the show’s filming sites and gives some exclusive peeks into what happens on the set.

In season five, Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery will encounter a mystery that sends them on a quest across the galaxy. Sounds like familiar fare for Team Disco, but this time around they will seek out an ancient power whose existence has been covered up for centuries.

Season five cast members also include Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

The premiere date for season five has yet to be announced.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.