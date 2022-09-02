Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

If you head on over to Amazon this week, you’ll find their epic Gaming Week Sale, where you can find big savings on a range of laptops and PC accessories. From Acer to HP and more, you’ll be able to save up to $1,000 off select gaming laptops – but only for a limited time.

Save on select Acer laptops:

Save on select HP laptops:

Save on select Lenovo laptops, monitors and desktops:

Save on select MSI laptops:

Check out the full sale here.

Stick and robot vacuum deals

We’re not sure about you, but we love coming home to a nice clean floor. If there’s anything that could be more off-putting, it’s the feel of dirt and dust crusting along the soles of our feet.

That’s why it’s important to invest in a good vacuum cleaner so you can always tidy up with ease. Heck, sometimes using a vacuum is so satisfying that it’s the one chore you actually enjoy doing.

Below, we’ve rounded up a bunch of vacuum deals from respected brands including Dyson and Ecovacs.

Save on this Dyson stick vacuum:

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Stick Vacuum – now $1,038 (down from $1,199.97)

Save up to $400 off Ecovacs:

Ecovacs Deebot N8 – now $469 using code ‘N8RVC240’ (down from $999)

– now $469 using code ‘N8RVC240’ (down from $999) Ecovacs Deebot N8+ – now $799 using code ‘N8PLUS300’ (down from $1,199)

Take up to $90 off Coredy robovacs:

Up to $400 off iRobot:

What’s not to love about massage guns? They’re fairly affordable, relaxing and provide physical relief to sore muscles.

If you haven’t gotten your hands on one yet, this Everfit massage gun is an ideal choice if you’re a little unsure what to look for. It comes with six interchangeable massage heads, each designed to target a different area of your body and 30 different speeds that you can customise to your comfort.

Use the coupon code BRAND5OFF at checkout to save an extra 5% off.

Shop it here for $60.75 (down from $116.90).

Do you want your bedroom to look like a space shuttle control room? Same. With a galaxy projector, you can feel like you’re floating away in space as you fall asleep. Or enjoy a movie night under the stars, but indoors.

Shop the BlissLights Galaxy Projector here for $32.99 (down from $89.99).

Are you looking for a fun new hobby to channel your creativity? Why not try 3D printing? From miniatures of your favourite pop culture characters or a realistic rendering of a dragon, the sky’s really the limit when it comes to 3D printing.

To get started, you’ll need a 3D printer like this FlashForge one and some filament. This printer sports a build volume of 150 x 150 x 150mm and comes with a built-in touch screen so you can keep track of your print job on the fly.

Shop it here for $636.15 (down from $749).

Before you buy some random monitor stand that only lifts your screen up by a couple of inches, check this TopMate one out instead.

Not only does it feature some fancy RGB lights to complement your Nanoleaf and glowy keyboard set-up, but it also comes with four USB 3.0 charging ports. That way you can recharge any extra devices and leave your laptop’s ports free.

There’s also a little stand to balance your phone on and a drawer to hide away your paper clips, sticky notes and pens.

Shop it here for $49.10 (down from $57.77).

Drones are a great way to see the world in a new light. If you’re obsessed with aerial photography, a DJI drone is the number one way to achieve the result you’re looking for.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 will capture all vistas in 4K resolution and gives you plenty of time to get the footage you need thanks to its 34 minute flight time.

Use the promo code SNSAUGUST to take an extra $100 off its already reduced price.

Shop it here for $1,199 with coupon (down from $1,499).

Whether you’re in need of a new laptop or some gaming accessories, you’ll find all of that and more from Dell’s storewide sale over at eBay. Now running for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% off on laptops, monitors, keyboards and mice for all your work and gaming needs.

Use the code DELLSAV to claim your discount:

Explore the full sale here.

Amazon has also discounted some Dell laptops and monitors for a limited time – check them out below:

The Dyson Hot+Cool is a fan, heater and purifier all-in-one and the perfect all-year round gadget.

Not only will it keep you warm during the last month of winter, but come spring (a.k.a hayfever season), it’ll keep the air 99.95% free of pet dander, pollen and dust to stop those watery-eyed, sniffly allergies from dragging you down. Then, once summer arrives, you’ve already got a great quality fan at the ready to keep you nice and cool.

Shop it here for $599 (down from $799).

We’re a little obsessed with this 8-port USB charging station. Not only will it allow you to charge eight devices at the same time, but it’ll also display each gadget’s charging status on its LED screen. Look forward to less cable management woes and more space around your wall sockets to power the things you need.

Shop it here for $49.99 (down from $75.99).

Help dad transform the family home into a smart one by gifting him with a couple of these Amazon devices.

Plus, if you sign up to Prime for a 30-day free trial, new members be able to snag an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $10. Being a Prime member sure has its perks, including access to thousands of shows, music and eBooks for a low price of $6.99/month. Even if you suffer any commitment issues, you can cancel your subscription guilt-free before the month’s over.

Explore the full sale here.