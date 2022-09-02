This Week’s Toy News Is Inquisitive, Amazing, and Peckish

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round up of the latest toy news on the internet. This week, Star Wars heads to the battlefront with figures from Hasbro and Hot Toys, the Amazing Spider-Man gets his own new Figuarts release, and NECA’s Gargoyles line gets snacky. Check it out!

Image: NECA

NECA Gargoyles Broadway

NECA’s latest addition to its line based on the classic Disney cartoon is the bulky Broadway! The ever-optimistic food lover has two swappable heads — one smiling, one white-eyed and roaring — as well as multiple hands to hold an array of accessories, including a bucket of popcorn, a chicken drumstick, and an axe and mace, which can be combined into a two-handed weapon. Broadway is set to release in January 2023. [Toyark]

Image: McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Hush Superman

Exclusive to the McFarlane Store, this variant of Superman is inspired by the famous Batman Hush storyline, in which Poison Ivy gains control over Clark. The figure features a new headsculpt depicting an angry Clark ready to blast heat vision, as well as some of Ivy’s vines to wrap around his neck to signify her control. He’s $US20 ($28), and available to order now for a release next month.

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Gaming Greats Battle Droid and Rocket Trooper

Hasbro’s latest additions to its Gamestop-exclusive “Gaming Greats” line of Star Wars video game-inspired repaints hits up the infantry again with toys inspired by Republic Commando and Jedi: Fallen Order. The first is a white Battle Droid based on the classic Clone Wars-era shooter, while the Rocket Trooper is a standard Stormtrooper with a shoulder pauldron and, well, a big arse rocket launcher for those days you really need to try and kill a Jedi. Both will cost $US28 ($39), and are set for release in spring 2023.

Image: Bandai

Bandai S.H. Figuarts The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Spider-Man

Figuart’s Peteification continues, following up its Raimi-era Spidey with Andrew Garfield’s take on Peter Parker. Featuring the suit worn in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, this figure includes an alternate head with Garfield’s likeness, as well as alternate hands, webbing effects, and a loose mask accessory for the figure to hold. Amazing Spidey is set for a release in Japan for around $US63 ($87) in February next year. [Bandai]

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys Obi-Wan Kenobi Third Sister Reva 1/6 Scale Figure

Hot Toys’ latest trip to the world of the Obi-Wan series brings us Moses Ingram’s conflicted Inquisitor Reva. The figure comes with alternate hands for Reva to wield her double bladed lightsaber, which has alternate blades to depict it steady or flowing in motion, and even three different hilt sets — one with the full ring, one half, and another split for her to wield them as individual sabers. Reva also comes with alternate hands to pose her with, and a small holoprojector with alternate holograms of the Fifth Brother or Obi-Wan for her to peruse. She’s set to release in early 2024 for around $US260 ($361).

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.