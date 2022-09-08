This Hocus Pocus Fashion From Loungefly’s Stitch Shoppe Will Put a Spell on You

The summoning circle has manifested modern magical girl fashion inspired by Hocus Pocus right in time for the Disney cult movie’s sequel, which hits Disney+ at the end of September. Gizmodo has this exclusive look at Loungefly’s Stitch Shoppe collection to suit your inner Sanderson sister. Whether you’re a Winifred, Sarah, or Mary you’ll want to take a look at this witchy dress and bag combination that’s coming soon.

Cast a Spell

Image: Loungefly/Stitch Shoppe

The Sunset Sanderson Sisters “Natasha” Dress is a gorgeous A-line style piece that’s perfect for the warm fall we’re currently having. It features animated art of the Sanderson sisters as they fly through purple and pink evening skies on their brooms.

Binx!

Image: Loungefly/Stitch Shoppe

The Peter Pan collar features Binx the cat as a delightful embroidered detail.

Amuck!

Image: Loungefly/Stitch Shoppe

Here’s a view of the back of the dress. The details include motifs from the Halloween-themed Kenny Ortega film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Tombstone Accessory

Image: Loungefly/Stitch Shoppe

Ideal to go with the dress is this “Here Lies Emily Binx” crossbody bag. Yes, it’s a detailed tombstone of the child the sisters drained the energy of in order to retain their beauty and powers.

A Warning to Those Little Children

Image: Loungefly/Stitch Shoppe

It’s a convertible accessory that even has an adorable charm of Binx — aka Thackery, Emily’s brother, who was turned into a black cat doomed to live forever by the witches before they were hung for their crimes. This movie is Disney, but this movie is also dark.

Black Candle Flame

Image: Loungefly/Stitch Shoppe

The lining of the bag features the same design as the dress.

A Final Surprise

Image: Loungefly/Stitch Shoppe

The tombstone bag also glows in the dark for an eerie spectral look, perfect when you’re going out for Halloween festivities!

Keep an eye on your scrying glass to the internet, these items will be available soon on Loungefly.com.

