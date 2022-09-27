These Young Filmmakers Are Harnessing Animation to Validate Their Curiosities

Let’s start with an easy one – tell us about yourselves. Who did you first discover art/animation and filmmaking was a passion?





Rosemary: “Growing up, my cousins and I would put together short skits or horror movies that made absolutely no sense but always made us laugh. Even today, I enjoy making ridiculously bad short films with friends out of boredom. In addition to my early love of filmmaking, I, too, always loved to draw. I was drawing all the time as a child and was absolutely terrible at it. I only started developing a really clear style in my first year at uni, and that only happened because in animation, they insist that you draw every. Damn. Day.





Naturally, I fell in love with animation. Animation allows so much freedom when it comes to storytelling, and whilst it demands so much discipline, it’s a rewarding method nonetheless and has made me appreciate and enjoy the filmmaking process so much more.





Sara: I loved watching movies growing up, and I doodled constantly, but I can’t say I was one of those kids who was making little movies for my friends. I think the passion came much later for me. When I started studying animation, I became more aware of how diverse animation can be as a medium and the kinds of stories I wanted to tell. I think I also needed that structure and feedback to help me develop my ideas and give me a foundation for self-discipline. Passion is awesome, but the animation process takes such a long time that I think you need some other fuel to get you over the finish line.”





Can you tell us a bit about GNT and the discussions that lead to its creation?





Both: “We were interested in the level of detail we would divulge in conversations between friends. It seemed like we were always having conversations about the grossest aspects of our own humanity. Homemade remedies, discharge and discomfort, were all fair game. We wanted to capture the unfazed nature of those conversations and the lengths we would go to in order to validate our curiosities and insecurities. There was something special about that, and social media worked as a good extension for those affirmation cravings.”