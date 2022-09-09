The News Of Tomorrow, Today

There Are Storms Off Both U.S. Coasts After an Unusually Quiet Summer

Angely Mercado

Image captured on 6 September 2022 by the VIIRS instrument aboard the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi NPP satellite, showing storms Earl and Danielle. (Image: NASA/NOAA, Other)

Storms have formed off both the East and West coasts of the United States, breaking a rare streak of inactivity. Last month was the first August with zero named storms in 25 years. This is also the third time since records began in the 1940s that there were no named storms in the Atlantic, according to E&E News. This was despite the fact that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season back in May.

Hurricane Danielle began forming in late August and churned around the central North Atlantic for a few days. It has since weakened and was downgraded to a post-tropical storm this week; it will not immediately hit land. Danielle now seems to be moving toward Europe instead of making landfall over the continental U.S.

Hurricane Earl formed last week just North of the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. Then a tropical storm, Earl brought heavy rain to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and other islands, and it has strengthened this week, according to NOAA. Winds from the hurricane are now blowing at around 145 km per hour, bringing swells and powerful rip currents off the coast of Bermuda and the East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Over on the Western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Kay made landfall along the central Baja California Peninsula this week. Parts of Southern California, Nevada, and Arizona might see flash flooding this weekend because of the category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Despite the unusually slow start, the peak of hurricane season is yet to come. More named storms might be a week away from forming, as weather conditions can change quickly during this time of the year.

