The Witcher Season 3 Gets a Release Window

The Witcher franchise is coming back with a vengeance! After some start-and-stop filming due to covid-19, we not only have The Witcher: Blood Origin later this year, but also The Witcher season three officially slated for release in 2023.

During the last season, we saw Geralt desperately try to keep Princess Cirilla safe by taking her to the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen. Yenefer was taken hostage by various people (first by the sorcerer Fringilla, and later by the elf/revolutionary Francesca) before finally escaping and meeting up with Jaskier. As Yen and Jaskier teamed up (for one measly episode), Geralt attempted to find out more about the monsters spontaneously appearing throughout the land.

At the end of the season, Geralt, Yenefer, Ciri, and Jaskier did all meet up again; it turned out that Ciri’s power is tied to the monolithic stones found throughout the Continent, which are actually interplanar portals. The demon was beaten, a price was put on Ciri’s head by the sorcerer guild at Aretuza, Yennefer got her magic back, and Geralt was still playing protector/step-dad to Ciri. Jaskier seemed to be, sadly, not that important. (Truly the show wasted Joey Batey’s charisma by barely putting him in season two, but that’s none of my business.) Then, the emperor of Nilfgaard, Emhyr, showed up, revealed himself to be Ciri’s dad, and began to make his way toward the kingdom of Cintra, either to conquer it or find his daughter. Season three has…a lot going on, and it hasn’t even started.

The Witcher season three will hit Netflix during the summer of 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.