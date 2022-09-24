The Witcher Prequel Blood Origin Releases This Christmas

Elven Michelle Yeoh will be the gift worth opening from under the tree this year.

Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher: Blood Origin — a prequel series about the calamity known as the “Conjunction of the Spheres” that gave rise to the world of the Continent seen in Andrzej Sapkowski’s smash-hit fantasy world — will debut on Christmas Day this year, just in case you planned on doing anything other than sitting in front of a TV for several hours.

The series, starring Sophia Brown as Éile, an elven warrior turned nomadic musician, also features Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, and beloved Everything Everywhere All at Once (and seven billion other things) star Michelle Yeoh as Scian, a mystical swordmaster on the hunt for a powerful missing blade. The trio find themselves thrust together as the Conjuction creates a world of Elves, men, and monsters — and sees the rise of a new kind of warrior to protect such a world from its darkest shadow in the form of the mutated Witchers.

During the Blood Origin segment of the event, Netflix revealed that Minnie Driver (Speechless, The Riches) has been added to the cast of the series. Driver will play a Seanchai, a shapeshifting collector of old lore who can hop between time periods and other worlds. She’ll also serve as the show’s narrator. “I’m pivotal in helping people understand where this origin story comes from,” she said in Netflix’s Tudum blog.

Gather your clan – The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix this December. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/MZpI6R2iEW — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

The Witcher: Blood Origin begins on December 25.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.