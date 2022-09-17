The Owl House Finally Gets a Return Date for Its (Sadly) Last Season

Disney’s The Owl House has managed to really find a place for itself in the current era of western animation, and a fanbase that grew as its second season aired (in stops and starts, naturally). The good news is that the show is coming back in October for season three. The bad news is that it’ll be the show’s last season.

Creator Dana Terrace confirmed that Owl House’s third season will premiere on October 15, fittingly just in time for Halloween. Instead of multiple episodes spread out across the season like before, season three will be made up of a trio of 44-minute specials (aka, six average-length episodes). But this first October special will be the only one for the remainder of 2022, as specials two and three are said to be premiering sometime in 2023. However, there is one bright spot in all this, and it’s that the show will be at New York Comic-Con that same month! Its first (and also final, sadly) panel will be on October 6, the week before the show’s return.

Bittersweet. Our first and last Owl House panel at @NY_Comic_Con since the premiere.



Thursday October 6, 3pm. See you there.

🦉🎃💀 pic.twitter.com/TIYYhayrva — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) September 15, 2022

There’s quite a few things left for the show to tackle in terms of plot, so it’ll be interesting (if bittersweet) to see how everything gets wrapped up in such a truncated amount of time. And speaking of time…

We got ourselves a bit of a time skip, as everyone’s new clothes and hairstyles make clear. Last we saw Luz Noceda and the rest of her group, they found themselves stuck in the Human realm after the mischievous god known as the Collector was prepared to wreak some kind of havoc on the Boiling Isles, and utterly depressed after leaving behind their friends and family. Season three’s poster teaser poster puts the whole gang — Luz, Amity, Hunter, Gus, Willow — on display, along with Luz’s mum Camila and Vee, a shapeshifter who’s been posing as Luz in the Human realm for months.

Lurking in the background of the poster is Belos, who the Collector literally blasted into goo in the final moments of the finale. But a piece of Belos goo made the trip to the Human realm with the teens, and he’ll be another problem that they’ll have to contend with before eventually finding a way back to the Boiling Isles to save everyone.

How are they gonna do that in a satisfying way? Guess we’ll find out in 28 days. In the meantime, the first two seasons of The Owl House are right on Disney+ and other platforms, in case one wishes to do a rewatch.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.