The ‘MVP of Serial Murder’ Returns in Chucky’s Season 2 Trailer

We got a glimpse of Chucky season two thanks to a San Diego Comic-Con teaser, but the killer doll now has a full trailer ahead of the much-anticipated return of Don Mancini’s hit horror series. It offers our best look yet at Lachlan Watson as Child’s Play fan-favourites Glen and Glenda, not to mention some delightful scene-setting for all the splattery shenanigans to come.

Oh Jennifer Tilly, what have you done? And how are the kids who survived season one going to survive their strict new boarding school — especially when you-know-who shows up to settle the score?

Here’s the official season two description: “Chucky is a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can ‘Jevon’ make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?”

Frankly we have high hopes for the adorable Jevon, but things are definitely not going to end well for all those priests and nuns — though kudos to Chucky for finding a way to bring back franchise stalwart Devon Sawa, who died twice in season one after playing a pair of ill-fated twins.

Chucky premieres October 5 on USA and Syfy.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.