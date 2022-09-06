The Gaming Shelf Travels Into the Cess and Citadel

A fun bit of news to get us started: the DIE RPG has an actual play(test) available on YouTube featuring writer/designer Kieron Gillen. Also, a fun little note, we’ve got some great magazines publishing RPG content — check out the new issues of Indiepocalypse and Arcadia for that sweet sweet game content!

Featured Designer: Feral Indie Studio

Feral Indie Studio, a TTRPG publisher comprised of the two-person team of Charles Ferguson-Avery and Alex Coggon, has been quietly putting out great games for years. The duo has done supplements, small games, and game-neutral system additions. Now, they’re crowdfunding a massive project called Into the Cess and Citadel, and everything they’re showing off looks incredible.

The book is system-netural, and features a never-ending city setting. It’s got all the stats you need for a crunchy game, and enough freedom to be able to discard the bits and boxes that don’t fit if you’re eager for a more narrative game. If you’re interested, you can pick up the digital version on itch.io here.

New Releases: Un-Navigatable, Recipes on Kmiydish Paper, Into the Riverlands

“Un-Navigatable is a solo TTRPG that uses the Wretched and Alone system to tell the story of a blogger trying to save their posts as the hosting website prepares to shut down for good. This game is part writing the blog posts themselves and writing about the trials of preservation.”

“Now available in print, Recipe on Kmiydish Paper is a love letter to Eastern European Jewish food, making the world of tongue sandwiches, pampushkas, and sauerkraut interactive and available inside a beautiful blue zine you can pass around your dinner table. Instead of playing as adventurers, players will inhabit food itself, altering your ingredients, traits, and histories as your chefs and consumers face oppression, forced migration, and war.”

A supplemental, system-neutral setting, Into the Riverlands explores a region of vibrancy and mystery. The book describes “the colourful mosaic of peoples that call it home, and the strange twilight forest that surrounds it.”

Crowdfunding: Lore of Aetherra: Dark Symmetry, Backroads: City of the Arch, The Cross Stitch

“Dark Symmetry is the next instalment in the Lore of Aetherra saga, dedicated to exploring the underwater city of Chrysalea and its technological mystery. A 300+ page campaign setting and adventure, your party can continue the Lore of Aetherra saga or start fresh and uncover the mysteries of Chrysalea on your own.”

“Backroads: City of the Arch is the first expansion for the Backwater: Southern Gothic Horror tabletop roleplaying game. It describes the Outskirts of a post-apocalyptic America, which spans from Arkansas to the Great Lakes including the ruins of an abandoned St. Louis. This expansion is over 250 pages and focuses on exploration, over-land and under — beneath the City of the Arch.”

“The Cross Stitch is a complete, stand-alone adventure for MÖRK BORG that can be played as a one-shot or part of a campaign. You’ll need one GM and one or more players, the MÖRK BORG core rules (now available for free or PWYW), a set of polyhedral dice, and a timer.”

Other News

At Kickstarter, Jon Ritter has been promoted to Director of Games and Nicole Amato will be the new Games Outreach Lead.

Desperation, by Bully Pulpit Games, has just made late pledging available on Game Found.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Alchemistresses is taking preorders.

Disney is creating a trading card game with Ravensburger, named Lorcana, which will feature legacy characters in “new and whimsical” art.

The Weaver’s Observatory has been brought to print by the Chapbook Co-Op and will soon be available as a physical release.

Lancer: Battlegroup is now available to play natively in Role.app.

