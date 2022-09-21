The Flash’s Final Season Will Bring Back Another Member of the Rogues

The Sanderson sisters tell you why you should watch Hocus Pocus 2. Stargirl and Titans could be teaming up. Plus, Khary Payton teases what to expect from Invincible’s future, what’s coming on Quantum Leap, and more info about the return of Chucky. Spoilers now!

Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis hypes “the final reckoning” between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in a new Halloween Ends featurette.

Hocus Pocus 2

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker offer 10 reasons you should watch Hocus Pocus 2 in another new featurette.

The 100

The upcoming killer centipede movie from Thailand now has a teaser trailer.

Among the Living

A brother and sister attempt to ride out the zombie apocalypse at a dilapidated house in the woods (classic mistake) in the trailer for Among the Living, available on demand on October 4.

The Loneliest Boy in the World

A young man struggling to make friends resurrects the corpses of popular people in the trailer for The Loneliest Boy in the World, available on VOD October 18.

Stargirl/Titans

Stargirl’s Brec Bassinger teased a crossover with Titans is in the works on Twitter.

Omg, so crazy running into my friends in Toronto. Such a crazy coincidence. CrAzy. 🙂 #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/5KJKCY0n9F — Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) September 20, 2022

The Flash

Meanwhile, new set photos confirm Captain Boomerang will return for the final season of The Flash.

Relatedly, Grant Gustin shared a photo of his new Flash costume in a recent Instagram story captured by ComicBook. Head over there to have a look.

Invincible

During a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb on Youtube, Khary Payton revealed the Invincible voice cast is currently recording a third season of the show before the release of season two.

We finished Season 2, we’re on to Season 3. But, it’s so hard to say right now. There was a glut of animation studios just trying to get so much done, and literally, it was like projects sitting there with a backpack full of, you know, material being like, ‘Any time you’re ready.’

Star Trek: Picard

Elsewhere, Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas stated the show’s third season will introduce a more “cinematic” look in a recent interview with TrekMovie.

It is very different. We really wanted to make this as cinematic an experience as possible. If there wasn’t going to be a final Star Trek: The Next Generation movie then this 10-episode series would serve that and feel like that. So when it comes out, my recommendation would be to turn off the lights, pop some popcorn, and you got 10 chapters ahead of you that should feel as cinematic as possible.

Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the body of a 1970s boxer in the synopsis for “Somebody Up There Likes Ben,” the October 3 episode of Quantum Leap.

Ben leaps to flashy 1970’s Las Vegas and into the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight. Ben and Addison discover that everything is on the line and must help Danny and his trainer/brother Daryl win the fight or lose everything. Magic, Ian and Jenn dig into Ben’s past to uncover the truth.

Resident Alien

Resident Alien’s second season draws to a close in the synopsis for next week’s episode, “I Believe in Aliens.”

Harry comes face to face with his greatest enemy and makes a choice that may affect Earth forever.

Chucky

Bloody-Disgusting has photos from Chucky’s October 5 return episode. Click through to see the rest.

Ghosts

Finally, the BBC has released a short trailer for the fourth season of the original Ghosts.