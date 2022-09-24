The First Clip From Tim Burton’s Wednesday Reveals an Old Friend Lending a Hand

Oh snap! This first clip from Wednesday has us very excited for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix series, revealing his long-awaited take on The Addams Family. The show will follow Wedneday (Jenna Ortega) on her own mysterious journey as a student and proper goth sleuth at Nevermore Academy as supernatural occurences begin to haunt the school’s grounds.

Netflix has released a scene from Wednesday, giving us our best look yet at Ortega’s take on the character:

Ortega has been building quite the scream queen resume with Scream 5 and X, and her sardonic and sadistic Wednesday is giving off some serious Gen Z meets Poe antihero vibes — complete with a typewriter and Chavela Vargas’ “La Llorona” on scratchy vinyl. I, for one, feel seen. We’re game for whatever devious plot Wednesday has up her sleeve come November when this surprisingly not-Halloween release finally arrives. (It’s ok though, because with the Addams Family every day is Halloween.)

Image: Netflix

Along with Ortega, Wednesday stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci.

All episodes of Wednesday will stream November 23 on Netflix.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.