The Final Halloween Ends Trailer Promises a Fight to the Death, Or Else

The end is in sight for Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), world’s weariest and most war-torn former babysitter, and her slash-happy nemesis, Michael Myers — but first, they have to find each other again. Once they do, as this final Halloween Ends trailer teases, it could mean curtains for them both.

While it seems unlikely in the long run that this will be the final Halloween movie, it’s very clear that this will be Curtis’ final appearance in the franchise she’s been associated with since John Carpenter’s 1978 original film. The official synopsis promises “after 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.”

The movie picks up four years after the devastating events of Halloween Kills; Laurie is ostensibly working on her memoir — but really, keeping an eye out for Michael is her full-time job. Andi Matichak returns as her granddaughter, Allyson, who has also been through a ton of Michael-related terror at this point; that new character you see in the trailer is Corey (Rohan Campbell), who is “accused of killing a boy he was babysitting,” something that surely won’t go over well in trigger-happy Haddonfield. Also back: Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), James Jude Courtney (the Shape; you can see in the trailer he gets to do Michael’s signature “Oh, look at this neat corpse I just made” head-tilt), and OG Halloween cast member Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, who somehow survived Halloween Kills.

Directed by David Gordon Green and written by Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride and Green, Halloween Ends hits theatres and Peacock on October 14.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.