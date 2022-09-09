The Crow Reboot Inches Steadily Closer to Actually Happening

Halloween Ends merch teases a grim new look for Michael Myers’ iconic mask. Handmaid’s Tale will return for a sixth and final season. Solar Opposites is getting a Halloween special. Plus, what’s coming on Resident Alien, and a new look at Amazon’s take on William Gibson’s The Peripheral. To me, my spoilers!

The Crow

According to THR, the upcoming reboot of The Crow will be “the first major international production to film in the new Penzing Studios, a backlot recently opened in a former air force base in Penzing, 48 km west of Munich, Germany. All virtual production on The Crow will be done at Penzing, with location shoots in Prague and Munich. The production will also carry out the majority of its digital asset creation and VFX work in Bavaria, Germany.”

Halloween Ends

Trick or Treat Studios now offers a mould-encrusted, fire damaged Michael Myers mask if you’d list to see how crusty and gross the character will look in Halloween Ends. Click through to have a look.

Spirit Halloween: The Movie

Relatedly, holiday decorations possessed by the ghost of Christopher Lloyd harass children in a new trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie.

Meet Cute

Meanwhile, a time-travelling Kaley Cuoco repeatedly murders her earlier self in order to spend the same night with Peter Davison — er, Pete Davidson — over and over again in the trailer for Mute Cute.

Teletubbies

Deadline reports a Teletubbies reboot narrated by The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess will premiere November 14 on Netflix.

Yasuke

THR also reports Omar Sy is attached to star in a live-action adaptation of Yasuke at Netflix. Based on “the real-life African man brought to feudal Japan under enslavement who became the country’s first non-Japanese samurai,” the five-part event series will be written by Nick Jones Jr., head writer of last year’s animated adaptation.

The Handmaid’s Tale

According to TV Line, The Handmaid’s Tale will end with its sixth season next year.

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

Deadline also reports Solar Opposites will enjoy a Halloween special this October 3 on Hulu.

Archer

Archer refuses to follow his own plan in the synopsis for “Distraction Action,” airing October 5.

Archer has a brilliant plan to evade capture. There is only one problem, he refuses to follow it. Written by Miles Woods.

Little Demon

A dirty dish raises hell in the synopsis for “Domestic Disturbance VIII,” the October 6 episode of Little Demon.

Laura and Chrissy’s disagreement over a dirty dish spirals into all out mother-daughter war. Written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla.

Resident Alien

Spoiler TV has photos from “Cat and Mouse,” next week’s episode of Resident Alien. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Quantum Leap

NBC has finally released a full trailer for its Quantum Leap reboot, premiering September 19.

Interview With the Vampire

AMC has also released a sexy new trailer for its Interview with Vampire series premiering October 3.

The Peripheral

Finally, Chloe Grace Moretz stars in a new series based on William Gibson’s The Peripheral premiering October 21 on Amazon Prime.

