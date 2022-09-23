The Cloverfield Franchise Will Continue… Eventually

Cloverfield, the 2008 found-footage creature feature, has received a surprising number of sequels that have had very little to do with each other but are still in the same universe. I’ll be honest; I don’t understand it, but Deadline reports that there is a new Cloverfield franchise film in the works, this time with Babak Anvari in talks to direct.

Anvari is known for his BAFTA-winning film Under The Shadow (2016), followed by Wounds (2019); both films were considered psychological horror films. Most recently his crime thriller, I Came By, debuted on Netflix in 2022.

There are currently no details on what this newest Cloverfield instalment might be. Anvari is well known for combining deeply disturbing psychological dramas with horrific situations, so my money might bet that this would be somewhere more along the lines of 10 Cloverfield Lane than the Cloverfield Paradox. Who knows! Speculation has always been a part of the franchise, and I’m sure that Anvari will deliver twists and turns in spades.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.