The Apple Watch Ultra Is Built for Athletes and Explorers

The Apple Watch has already taken a big bite out of both the smartwatch and traditional watch markets, but today Apple has revealed it’s also going after companies like Garmin and Casio with its new Series 8 collection that, for the first time, includes a pro model called the Ultra designed specifically for athletes and explorers who aren’t as gentle with their hardware. A new SE 2 model and standard Series 8 are also coming.

It has a 36-hour battery life, but that’s just the start.

Apple Watch Ultra

We already had a good idea of what the rumoured Apple Watch Pro (now named the Ultra) would look like thanks to case leaks, and the Apple Watch Ultra, as it’s officially called, delivers as promised with the first completely flat screen for the wearable, a semi-protected crown and button on the right hand side, as well as an additional and programmable Action button included on the other side, all designed to be operated using gloves when needed.

Screenshot: Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is officially the largest Apple Watch to date with a beefy 49mm titanium case and with the brightest and largest screen featured on an Apple wearable yet. Said screen is protected by sapphire glass and also boasts a night mode with a high-contrast but monochrome red on black effect, ideal for adventures at night when users won’t want to throw off their night vision.

Image: Apple

Three built-in microphones are included to better capture a user’s voice even while it’s being almost drowned out by ambient sounds like wind or other distractions, and the larger case accommodates a larger battery good for up to 36 hours of use on a single charge, or up to 60 hours in a low power mode. The Apple Watch Ultra is WR100 waterproof and EN13319 rated for diving to depths of 40 meters, with diving computer apps on the way too. It also features a beefier speaker than other Apple Watch models capable of emitting an 86-decibel siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away, depending on the terrain.

Image: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra Australian pricing and availability

Just one model and size of the Apple Watch Ultra will be available, beginning Friday, 23 September. The Apple Watch Ultra is RRP $1,299.