So, Which Electric Sedan Will Be the Tesla Model 3 Killer?

The ‘Tesla Model 3 killer’ title has become inseparable from a company launching an electric car sedan at the same price point as Elon Musk’s company.

These cars are some of the most exciting vehicles on (and entering) the market, however, they can’t shed their Tesla comparisons, perhaps making the automakers step up their game to match what is the most popular EV in Australia.

So, let’s have a look at the few Tesla Model 3 alternatives entering the Aussie market, those we’re expecting to sit within the same price range (excluding cars like the expensive Porsche Taycan). Carmakers entering the EV space have toyed mostly with SUVs, but here, we’ll focus on only sedans.

The Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 arrived in Australia in early 2022, offering a slightly larger frame and a more muscly design than the Tesla Model 3. We raved about it in our review and are still pretty impressed with it.

Developed by Volvo subsidiary Polestar, the 2 offers a slightly lower WLTP range (471km, versus the Model 3’s 490km) at the same price, with several customisation packs that you can add on to your purchase.

It’s the closest thing you can buy to the Model 3 right now in Australia without actually buying a Model 3.

The BYD Seal

Australian distributor for BYD, EVDirect, has said that the BYD Seal will come to Australia, however not much is known about this Tesla Model 3 alternative.

If you’ve been out of the loop, BYD is the newest EV manufacturer in Australia, having just released the Atto 3 SUV at a much lower price point than any other EV on the market (except the MG ZS EV).

But, again, not much is known about the Seal. We don’t even know if it’ll be called the Seal in Australia.

It’s coming to Australia in the first half of 2023.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai’s next electric vehicle is the Ioniq 6, however, it hasn’t gone on sale anywhere in the world yet (nor has it been confirmed for Australia).

So far, Hyundai’s electric vehicles have been SUVs. They’ve all been great cars, but this will be the first electric sedan from the company. Photos and impressions so far have been quite positive.

We’re not sure if it’s coming to Australia, but it has been spotted here.

The Toyota bZ3

Photos of the Toyota bZ3 have surfaced online, which looks to be the Japanese carmaker’s answer to the Tesla Model 3.

In China, the bZ3 will be built by BYD, which supplies the batteries and electric motors atop Toyota’s own eTNGA floorplan. This is similar to how the bZ4X crossover is manufactured in the country, in cooperation with GAC.

Also, it looks quite gorgeous. I wouldn’t mind driving something this beautiful. That being said, we’re not too sure when it’ll be due in Australia (or anywhere, in fact).

The Toyota bZ SDN concept, which previewed the new bZ3 sedan. (Photo: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency)

That’s kind of it for now

Although a variety of other brands are building electric sedans, especially at higher price points, these are the cars we have the most knowledge about so far.

More will come out over time, of course, but for now, options are slim. We’ll update this list as more cars are confirmed and revealed.