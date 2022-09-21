Telstra Has a Flash Sale on the Galaxy S22 Family if You Don’t Want an iPhone 14

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re getting sick of all the iPhone 14 coverage, Telstra has a deal for you. Right now, Big T is running a flash sale on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the standard Galaxy S22.

You can save $300 over the life of your plan on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is equivalent to a $12.50 per month discount on a 24-month plan. This effectively brings the phone’s price down to $1,549 for a 128GB model.

Telstra’s S22 sale plans

Here are Telstra’s 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans:

And here are Telstra’s 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans:

If you’d prefer Samsung’s smaller flagship, you can save $250 on the standard Galaxy 22. This is equivalent to a $10.42 per month discount on a $24-month plan. This brings the phone’s price down to just under $999 for a 128GB model. The discount is even available on the newly launched Bora Purple model.

Here are Telstra’s 24-month Galaxy S22 plans:

And here are Telstra’s 36-month Galaxy S22 plans:

This promo runs until October 3.

As tends to be the case with this kind of offer, you need to stay connected for your entire term to get the full discount. If you leave one year into your two-year term, for example, you’ll forfeit the discount on the remaining 12 months when you pay out the rest of your handset.

If you already have an existing Telstra service, you can buy either phone outright through the telco and still get the discount without the need to stay connected for between 12 and 36 months to get the full saving. If you don’t, you could technically still sign up for a Telstra Upfront plan mobile, buy the phone, and then change provider after your first month.

Here are Telstra’s Upfront mobile plans:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.