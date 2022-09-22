Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Friday, and happy second public holiday to our friends in Victoria. We’ve got a few things to catch up on, so let’s dive in.

1. Optus suffers cyberattack

It’s a bad week to be Optus and an even worse week to be one of its customers. At about 2 pm AEST yesterday, the telco published a blog post informing customers it had suffered a cyberattack and that the information accessed was pretty severe. Not only was name, DOB and address leaked, but for some customers (past and present), driver’s licence or passport info was also accessed. Yikes.

2. Instagram went down

In the wee hours of Friday morning, users around the world were reporting that Instagram was buggin’ out. The folks at Insta later confirmed the access issues on their Twitter handle saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown.” It’s now BAU.

And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/2Av4sC4C5B — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022

3. Twitter forgot to log users out

Twitter on Thursday sent out emails to some users saying that due to a bug, it didn’t close all of their active logged-in sessions on Android and iOS after password resets. That means that if you proactively changed your password on one device, but still had an open session on another device, that session may not have been closed. Web sessions weren’t affected, Twitter said.

4. TikTok’s parent company has a VR headset now

Meta is terrified of TikTok’s domineering presence in the social media market, and now it seems the company behind the app, ByteDance, is coming for Meta’s own stake in the Metaverse with a headset that’s the closest we’ve seen in price to the Quest 2. Bytedance’s VR subsidiary, Pico, introduced the Pico 4. The device will sell at € 429 (roughly $640) for the 128GB version and €499 (around $740) for the 256GB version. The Meta Quest 2 starts at $629.

Imagination, the only limitation #PICO4



PICO 4 is well-equipped to provide an enhanced #VR experience without compromising comfort.



Let us know which features you love the most!



Click https://t.co/JNkeOROcNo to learn more! pic.twitter.com/ywu4gt8iRN — PICO XR (@PICOXR) September 22, 2022

5. Apple is pushing out ‘camera shake’ fix

Apple has released iOS 16.0.2 with a fix for a bug that could make the camera vibrate in some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although we have not experienced this issue, with our review mostly praising the new iPhone 14 Pro Max, users had posted videos showing their devices vibrating and physically failing when attempting to use apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

BONUS ITEM: Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil, or the Aussie equivalent, please.

Stop cooking your chicken in NyQuil. Seriously. https://t.co/qSRpYwtYGs — Delish (@DelishDotCom) September 21, 2022

See you Monday.