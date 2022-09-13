Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello, it’s Wednesday and we’ve got some tech news to share.

1. NASA has a new target date to launch SLS megarocket

After two failed attempts to launch its mega Moon rocket, NASA is planning for a third go at its inaugural Artemis mission. The space agency is now hoping to test the rocket on September 21 (September 22 for us) and finally launch it to space six days later, with a backup opportunity in early October. That is if Space Force agrees.

2. Uber pays $150m in ‘drivers are workers’ suit

Uber agreed to pay New Jersey $US100 million (around $150 million) in back taxes over claims the company misclassified thousands of drivers as independent contractors between 2014-2018. That mischaracterisation may have prevented thousands of workers from being able to receive critical resources like unemployment, disability and family leave insurance. We’ve seen similar here in Australia.

3. Intel self-leaks upcoming 13th-gen i5, i7, i9 CPU specs

Intel accidentally dropped details for its upcoming slate of desktop processors on its Canadian site, and though the company was quick to pull the specs, the Internet Archive has your back for those looking to see the original version. We break down what to expect over here.

4. Get your hands on one of Elon Musk’s family jewels

Sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves. For a limited time only, you can purchase an emerald necklace allegedly derived from the Musk family jewel mine. The necklace is being sold off through RR Auction house under the header “a golden gift from the future Tesla CEO” by Jennifer Gwynne, one of Elon Musk’s college ex-girlfriends. The lot including the piece of jewellery also comes with an original photo of Gwynne, Elon Musk and his mother, Maye.

5. The climate is going in the ‘wrong direction’

The impacts of climate change are “heading into uncharted territories of destruction”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned after the release of a multi-agency scientific report. As reported by the ABC, the report said the world is “going in the wrong direction” on climate change. The ABC lists some startling stats such as “The past seven years were the warmest on record” and “planet-warming emissions have since soared beyond pre-pandemic levels”. Ugh.

BONUS ITEM: This one is for the gamers in the audience – PlayStation State of Play is happening right now. If you miss the stream, head over to Kotaku AU for full coverage.

See you tomorrow.