Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Thursday. Apple’s big September event took place in the early hours of the morning, but we can assure you that there are other big tech stories out there today.

1. Apple’s big day

At 3am, Apple held its September event, Far Out, where the iPhone 14 series was revealed. A notable feature shown off at the event was the new “Dynamic Island” hole punch on the Pro models, which expands with certain apps. Apple also revealed its new series of smartwatches, including the Series 8 devices, the SE and the new Ultra, a smartwatch for athletes and explorers. The Airpods Pro 2 also got revealed, bringing with it the new H2 chip, improved noise cancellation and personalised spatial audio.

2. Elon Musk denied trial delay in U.S. court

Elon Musk’s attempt to delay the trial between him and Twitter has been denied for a second time. “I am convinced that even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter too great to justify,” wrote Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick in the court filing. In her reasoning, she cites employee departures and the difficulty Twitter has faced continuing operations amid Musk’s chaotic attempts to walk back his $US44 billion (about $61 billion in Australia) agreement to purchase the social media platform.

3. MG launches the cheapest EV yet in Australia

Australia’s cheapest electric is now the MG ZS EV Excite, available to order for $44,990 ($48,990 for the upgraded Essence model). These cars are set to closely rival Australian newcomer BYD and its new car, the Atto 3, which launched in Australia recently at a similar price point ($44,990 at its lowest price in Tasmania).

4. NASA to fix megarocket leak at launch pad

NASA is preparing to replace a faulty seal linked to a hydrogen leak that resulted in the second scrubbed launch attempt of its latest rocket on Sunday morning. The repairs will happen at the launch pad, which is ideal from a testing perspective, but NASA still needs to cart the jumbo rocket back to the assembly building to meet safety requirements. The next possible launch period opens on October 17 and closes on October 31.

5. See the Titanic’s remains in 8K

The remains of the RMS Titanic are now available to watch on YouTube in 4K, courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions. You may remember shots from the Titanic’s underwater ruin from James Cameron’s Titanic, however, those shots were in much lower detail.

BONUS ITEM: Every time there’s an Apple event I’m reminded of those ludicrous iPhone ‘leaks’ that’d show off just some weird photoshop. Well, here’s to you, “leakers”.

Have a wonderful Thursday.