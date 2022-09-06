Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Hump Day. Today, we’ve got announcement confirmations galore, so let’s jump into the five things you should know in the tech world as we head into Wednesday.

1. Google confirms the Pixel 7 is coming

Google has confirmed a launch date for its upcoming Pixel 7 phones and Pixel Watch. The company will properly unveil these long-awaited devices at 10am ET on October 6 – which translates to a cool 12.00 am on October 7 for us living on Australia’s east coast. Google teased both devices at its I/O developer conference in May and we’re expecting great things.

It's all coming together.



Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.



Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

2. The iPhone 14 is almost here

Tomorrow at 3am, Apple will launch its iPhone 14 range. We’re expecting four models again this year, but instead of the Mini, we’re prepared for the tech giant to release the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The ‘Far Out’ event is expected to also unveil the AirPods Pro 2 and the Series 8 Apple Watch. We’ll see tomorrow how right the rumours are. We’re excited, but not excited for the price.

3. Meta’s new VR headset is imminent

Meta has also announced a launch date, this time for its high-end VR headset. The Facebook parent will hold its Meta Conference at 1pm ET on October 11, which, yep, you guessed it, 3am AEST October 12. The ninth Connect conference, Meta said, will bring together AR/VR developers, creators, marketers, etc to “celebrate the industry and its growth, while also exploring what it will take to bring the metaverse to life”.

4. NSW running 5 years late with electric buses

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the NSW government’s ambitious plan to replace the state’s 8,000-strong fleet of diesel buses with electric vehicles is running five years late. The report cites challenges with rolling out charging stations, upgrading depots and disruptions from the pandemic as the reasons for the delay. The new plan is for the state government’s bus fleet to achieve “net-zero” by 2035.

5. PornHub booted from Instagram

Instagram disabled Pornhub’s account on the platform for ‘undisclosed reasons’. While PornHub is, you know, it didn’t actually share any nudity or sexual content – that is banned from Instagram, but it’s clearly not the reason the account was removed. Pornhub’s Instagram account was also removed in June 2021, but reinstated in less than a day — as TechCrunch notes, this time, the site’s ban has spanned three days and counting.

BONUS ITEM: Go forth with your vegan agenda, Haarlem.

See you at 3am tomorrow!