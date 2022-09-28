Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits Assembles a Star-Studded Cast

Four years ago, Taika Waititi was announced as the director for the Apple+ TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 out-of this-world sci-fi comedy Time Bandits, Now, almost the entire cast has been revealed, and it’s a doozy, led by Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Kal-El Tuck as main character Kevin, a geeky kid who discovers a time warp in his closet.

As Variety reports, Charlyne Yi (Steven Universe), Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, and Rune Temte will also star — along with Rachel House, the incredibly talented comedic actress that has been in many of Waititi’s productions, including Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok, and Eagle vs. Shark (Waititi’s first directorial venture). Waititi will direct the first two Time Bandits episodes; he also co-write the pilot. The series is described as “a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history nerd.”

Gilliam was one of the original members of the British comedy group Monty Python and Time Bandits was written alongside of the other members of the troupe. It had a similar sense of absurd comedy and childlike wonder, and while I have no clue what heists Waititi is going to use within the series, the premise is expansive enough to last well beyond the 10 episodes on the docket for Apple+.

