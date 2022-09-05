What Should I Watch on Stan? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in September

There are a handful of good TV shows, movies and new releases debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan this month, if you’re after something good to watch.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to new releases on Stan, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed through September.

What’s new on Stan?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Stan this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Stan?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Stan.

Snatch (Seasons 1 and 2) – September 2

Based on the film of the same name, Snatch follows a group of hustlers who accidentally discover a truck-load of stolen gold. Once they lay their hands on the treasure, they get entangled in the world of crime. We get both seasons at once on Stan, keen.

The Dark Knight Rises – September 5

The Dark Knight Rises is obviously based on the DC Comics character Batman. It’s the final instalment in Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy (which borrows more from Christopher Nolan’s creativity than from the original Batman comics), and the sequel to The Dark Knight (2008). It’s a brilliant movie, the best Batman movie up until The Batman took that title earlier this year.

The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 1) – September 10

The Serpent Queen is an American period drama television series revolving around the life of Catherine de’ Medici. It was created by Justin Haythe and based on the 2004 non-fiction book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda. We don’t know much else about this one, but we’re getting it the same time as our global peers.

Lethal Weapon/Lethal Weapon 2/ Lethal Weapon 3 – September 13 & 14

“Two tough cops: one carries a lethal weapon, the other is one”. Honestly, how good is this description. The Lethal Weapon trilogy lands on Stan over two days, we don’t need to tell you any more about these films, nostalgia’s got you covered.

Elysium – September 28

Set in a dystopian future, Max De Costa fights to survive and get to Elysium. This 2013 sci-fi flick is set in the year 2154, where humanity is sharply divided between two classes of people: The ultrarich live aboard a luxurious space station called Elysium, and the rest live a hardscrabble existence in Earth’s ruins. See it if you haven’t, it’s slowly creeping in as a must-see of the genre.

What else should I watch on Stan?

