What Should I Watch on Shudder? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in September

There’s a tonne of scary content streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, some new releases and some old gems that you should definitely watch.

It can be overwhelming scrolling Shudder to see what TV shows, movies, documentaries and new releases are streaming, so we’ve narrowed it down to just five recommendations to help you answer the question you all have: What should I watch on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder?

What should I watch on Shudder?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Shudder. All synopsis’ are provided by Shudder.

Who Invited Them – September 1

Adam and Margo’s housewarming party goes well enough except for this mysterious couple, Tom and Sasha, lingering after the other guests have left. The couple reveals themselves to be their wealthy and successful neighbours, but as one nightcap leads to another, Adam and Margo start to suspect their new friends are duplicitous strangers with a dark secret.

101 Scariest Film Moments of All Time – September 7

A Shudder original, this eight-episode new series from the producers of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, speaks with master filmmakers and genre experts to celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world.

The House at the End of Time – September 20

A wrongfully convicted murderess must solve a metaphysical mystery to find the real killer. 30 years ago, Dulce was convicted of killing her husband and kids, despite her pleas that an evil entity in the house committed the slayings. Now, as part of her sentence, Dulce’s sent back to the home where the murders happened. As memories come flooding back, Dulce teams up with a priest to uncover the secrets of the house and find peace.

Raven’s Hollow – September 22

West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community. We don’t know much else about this one, but we’re keen to watch it.

Queer for Fear: A History of Queer Horror – September 30

Queer for Fear is a four-part documentary series about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. From its literary origins with queer authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that influenced Universal Monsters and Hitchcock and the ‘lavender scare’ alien invasion films of the mid-20th century to the AIDS obsessed bloodletting of 80s vampire films, Queer for Fear re-examines genre stories through a queer lens, seeing them not as violent, murderous narratives, but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere.

What else should I watch on Shudder?

