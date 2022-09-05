What Should I Watch on Paramount+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in September

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that’s still finding its feet down under. While Paramount+ in Australia doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added, there’s still a handful of TV shows, movies and new releases we think you should watch on the platform this month.

There are a few new TV shows and movies hitting Paramount+ this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Paramount+?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Paramount+ this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Paramount+?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Paramount+.

Witness Number Three – September 1

Jodie is a single mum who runs a hairdressing salon. One day at work, she momentarily glances out of the window and in a split second her life descends into freefall. What she notices seems innocuous – two men walking on the opposite side of the road – but she’s actually witnessed a killer and his victim moments before he is murdered. Every episode is already streaming.

Scream 5 – September 2

Do you like scary movies? Scream 5 picks up 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, with a new killer who has donned the Ghostface mask to target a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Paw Patrol – September 12

Six brave puppies, captained by a tech-savvy ten-year-old boy, Ryder, work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community. Wholesome fun.

Speak No Evil – September 16

Here’s the synopsis from Paramount+: Fast friendships formed during the idyllic getaways of carefree vacations can have a way of souring when reassessed in the starker light of the real world. Though that’s an understatement compared to the blood-curdling horror in store for an innocent Danish family in Speak No Evil, when they reconnect on less neutral ground with a Dutch couple they first encountered amid the rolling green hills of Tuscany.

Jackass Forever – September 22

After 11 years, the Jackass crew are back together for some ridiculous stunts (one that was pretty severe, actually) and a number of them that will make you flinch and throw up your dinner. You know what you’re in for come September 22.

What else should I watch on Paramount+?

Last month, we recommended Beavis and Butt-Head, Secret Headquarters, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert, Clifford The Big Red Dog and The Bridge Australia. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Paramount+ in October?”

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.

This article will be constantly updated.