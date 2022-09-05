What Should I Watch on Paramount+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in September

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that’s still finding its feet down under. While Paramount+ in Australia doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added, there’s still a handful of TV shows, movies and new releases we think you should watch on the platform this month.
There are a few new TV shows and movies hitting Paramount+ this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.
What’s new on Paramount+?
You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Paramount+ this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.
What should I watch on Paramount+?
In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Paramount+.
Witness Number Three – September 1
Jodie is a single mum who runs a hairdressing salon. One day at work, she momentarily glances out of the window and in a split second her life descends into freefall. What she notices seems innocuous – two men walking on the opposite side of the road – but she’s actually witnessed a killer and his victim moments before he is murdered. Every episode is already streaming.
Scream 5 – September 2
Do you like scary movies? Scream 5 picks up 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, with a new killer who has donned the Ghostface mask to target a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.
Paw Patrol – September 12
Six brave puppies, captained by a tech-savvy ten-year-old boy, Ryder, work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community. Wholesome fun.
Speak No Evil – September 16
Here’s the synopsis from Paramount+: Fast friendships formed during the idyllic getaways of carefree vacations can have a way of souring when reassessed in the starker light of the real world. Though that’s an understatement compared to the blood-curdling horror in store for an innocent Danish family in Speak No Evil, when they reconnect on less neutral ground with a Dutch couple they first encountered amid the rolling green hills of Tuscany.
Jackass Forever – September 22
After 11 years, the Jackass crew are back together for some ridiculous stunts (one that was pretty severe, actually) and a number of them that will make you flinch and throw up your dinner. You know what you’re in for come September 22.
What else should I watch on Paramount+?
Last month, we recommended Beavis and Butt-Head, Secret Headquarters, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert, Clifford The Big Red Dog and The Bridge Australia. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Paramount+ in October?”
If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.
This article will be constantly updated.