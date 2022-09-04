What Should I Watch on Netflix? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in September

Netflix has a handful of new releases debuting in Australia this September, giving us almost too much choice, which is not so good if you’re like us and find yourself constantly asking: What should I watch?

There are a number of new TV shows, movies and documentaries hitting Netflix this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Netflix?

There are a number of new TV shows, movies and documentaries hitting Netflix this month.

What should I watch on Netflix?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Netflix.

Dune (2021) – September 2

One of last year’s best films, Dune, has finally landed on Netflix. If you’re somehow unfamiliar, Dune is based on a 1965 epic science fiction novel by American author Frank Herbert. Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay he penned, Dune follows a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. You need to see it if you haven’t.

Cobra Kai (Season 5) – September 9

Season 5 of the martial arts comedy-drama TV series, Cobra Kai, is headed to Netflix this week. The TV series acts as a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films. All 10 episodes are going to drop at once on September 9.

The Matrix Resurrections – September 16

Another one of 2021’s best films, The Matrix Resurrections, is heading to Netflix on September 16. In true Matrix franchise style, the synopsis is pretty straightforward… ‘Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it’. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.

Thai Cave Rescue – September 22

In June and July 2018, a junior association football team and their assistant coach were rescued from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai Province in northern Thailand. Twelve members of the team, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach entered the cave on 23 June after a football practice session. This limited TV series follows the story that captivated everyone.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – September 28

Most of you would be familiar with the GameStop saga, which saw a bunch youngsters band together online (Reddit) to rescue GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street. The synopsis of this doco from Netflix: A community of amateur traders enacts a daring plan to get rich quick and wreak havoc on the stock market. But can they beat Wall Street at its own game?

What else should I watch on Netflix?

Top Gun, The Sandman, Back to the Future, Kleo and Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Netflix in October?”

If you're curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we've done the maths for you. And over here you'll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

This article will be constantly updated.