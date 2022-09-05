What Should I Watch on Disney+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in September

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of new releases hitting the streaming service this month that we reckon you should watch.

At Disney+ Day in November, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from the streaming service here in Australia in the coming months and Disney+ Day is back again this week, giving us a truckload of new things to look forward to (and a whole heap of content to stream on September 8).

Originally, the August edition of this article suggested Andor as a show to look out for, but Andor was pushed into September, so it’s back again.

What’s new on Disney+?

What should I watch on Disney+?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Disney+.

Tell Me Lies – September 7

Tell Me Lies follows the tumultuous relationship between two lovers as it unravels over eight years, starting in college. It’s a drama that goes into how a complicated relationship can impact the lives of others but also goes into the lies that one is feeding the other. It’s based on the best-selling book of the same name.

Pinocchio – September 8

Not to be confused with Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio movie or Pinocchio: A True Story, two other Pinocchio movies coming out this year, Disney’s movie is a live-action remake of the 1940s animated film of the same name. Pinocchio is a famed story of a wooden puppet who wants to be a real boy, whose nose grows whenever he tells a lie. It’s a heartwarming story that goes back to the late 1880s, when it was originally written.

Thor: Love and Thunder – September 8

The most recent Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, is streaming this month on Disney+ day. Following Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Nordic god of thunder gets back into shape and learns about the god butcher, who is killing the gods of other mythologies.It’s a fun comedy and action movie directed by Taika Waititi. We thought quite highly of it when ranking it against other MCU films.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return – September 8

The official behind-the-scenes film about the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series will also be streaming on Disney+ day. If you want to learn about what went into making the series, this one’s for you.

Andor – September 21

The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be streaming this month.It’s set up to be a spy-thriller that doesn’t carry the Star Wars name in the title, focusing more on world-building and unexplored stories in the Star Wars universe than space wizards and the Skywalker heritage. It should be a breath of fresh air for the franchise.

What else should I watch on Disney+?

