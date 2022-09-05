What Should I Watch on Binge? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in September

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia this month, so we’ve compiled a little list full of the new releases we reckon you should watch.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

What’s new on Binge?

What should I watch on Binge?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Binge.

Moonfall – September 2

Roland Emmerich really likes to blow up Earth and in his latest disaster film, he did it again. This time though, it’s not climate change, Godzilla, or giant spaceships: it’s the Moon. Here’s the plot: the world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity.

Scream 5 – September 2

Do you like scary movies? Scream 5 picks up 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, with a new killer who has donned the Ghostface mask to target a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Supernatural (Season 1-15) – September 6

Eleven years ago, Supernatural made its debut to an audience that would turn this TV series into a cult classic. For the uninitiated, brothers Dean and Sam Winchester follow in their father’s footsteps and set out to eliminate monsters, demons and other supernatural entities that exist on Earth. Definitely worth a re-watch from tomorrow night.

The Matrix/The Matrix Reloaded/The Matrix Revolutions – September 9

The Matrix franchise consists of four feature films, beginning with The Matrix and continuing with three sequels, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions and The Matrix Resurrections. The first three films were written and directed by The Wachowskis and produced by Joel Silver – they’re the ones debuting on Binge later this week. We went ahead and ranked The Matrix movies for you.

Studio 666 – September 25

In Studio 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. This horror comedy lasted merely a week in cinemas – but fear not, it’s streaming on Binge from September 25. It’s soooo good, I had to give you 666 reasons why you should go see it.

What else should I watch on Binge?

