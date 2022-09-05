What Should I Watch on Prime Video? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in September

Amazon Prime Video is pretty dry this month, giving us only a handful of nerdy new releases to binge. The upside is the few goodies Amazon’s streaming service is debuting in September will provide an answer to that question we all have: What should I watch on Prime Video?

There’s only a few things coming to Prime Video this month, but a lot hit the Gizmodo Australia brief, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases to sink your teeth into.

What’s new on Prime Video?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Prime Video this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Prime Video?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – September 2

We couldn’t not include this one. Prime Video just debut the latest instalment in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series. And it’s quite good. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings. It’s a story set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, created by picking through the appendices and detailed descriptions in Tolkien’s work.

The Legend of Tarzan – September 8

The Legend of Tarzan is a thrilling and action-packed 2016 adventure into the savagery of the jungle. It didn’t receive the best reviews, but The Legend of Tarzan has some solid ideas at its core. It’s a sequel to most of the Tarzan stories we know and love. So being raised by apes, becoming the king of the jungle, that’s all in the past. It’s worth a watch if you never got around to seeing it.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism – September 16

My Best Friend’s Exorcism is a supernatural horror film (if the title didn’t give that one away) directed by Damon Thomas from a screenplay by Jenna Lamia, based on the novel of the same name by Grady Hendrix. We get sent back to 1988 to answer the super cheesy question: is friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?

The Survivalist – September 16

Amazon bills The Survivalist as a post-apocalyptic thriller in which a lone man strikes a bargain with two women as they fight to survive roving gangs and the harsh isolation of a kill-or-be-killed world. We don’t know much about this one, so watch along with us on September 16.

Jungle – September 30

While Jungle could be an alternative title to the thriller we detailed above, it’s actually a new ‘grime and drill’-based drama series. For those unfamiliar, Jungle is pinned to shine a light on the amazing creativity of the UK’s drill, grime and rap music scenes and hopefully empower a varied collection of British storytellers to create captivating content which reflects the diversity of the UK today

What else should I watch on Prime Video?

