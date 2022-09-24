Stranger Things’ Season 4 Blooper Reel Might Be the Most Self-Aware Blooper Reel Ever

Stranger Things’ recent fourth season might have been epic in length, but it seems Netflix managed to edit a few things out — namely the bloopers in this reel of outtakes, several of which suggest that the actors on the show know that fans are eagerly anticipating seeing a blooper reel.

However, there’s also the sight of Jamie Campbell Bower cracking up while in full Vecna make-up, which must be seen to be believed. Feast your eyes!

Also: lots of silly faces, some wacky dance moves, Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) correctly predicting an edit of every time they say “boobies,” and just a few precious, golden moments of our dearly departed Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).

Stranger Things season five (will it be another two-parter? Will it finally see the characters moving out of the ‘80s and experiencing a significant time jump? What nostalgic song will find new life thanks to repeated use on its soundtrack? Only the Duffer brothers know) will arrive eventually, but for now you can revisit seasons 1-4 on Netflix.

