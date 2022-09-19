Star Wars: Andor’s Newest Teaser Reminds Us What’s at Stake

Plus, more casting from Star Wars: The Acolyte, a Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, and a new sneak peek at the Quantum Leap reboot. Also, Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack) says that he wants to take the third season of Primal in a different direction.

The Karate Kid

THR reports a new Karate Kid film is in development without the involvement of Cobra Kai showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Though the cast and crew have yet to be revealed, the latest entry is touted as a “return to the original Karate Kid franchise” and slated for a summer 2024 release.

The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well. #KarateKid #CobraKai https://t.co/pd2aYYAF0A — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 17, 2022

Fairy Tale

Deadline reports Paul Greengrass is attached to direct a film adaptation of Stephen King’s recent novel, Fairy Tale, in which a “17-year-old boy inherits the keys to a terrifying world where good and evil are at war. The stakes could not be higher, for that world and ours, as he journeys into the mythic roots of human storytelling.”

65

65, the upcoming sci-fi thriller from producer Sam Raimi starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman, is now scheduled for March 10, 2023 release date. Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the story is said to follow “an astronaut who crashlands on a mysterious planet” as he “discovers he is not alone.”

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Kraven the Hunter/Madame Web

Coming Soon additionally reports both Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web have been delayed. Kraven the Hunter will now reach theatres on October 6, 2023, while Madame Web has been rescheduled for a February 16, 2024 release date.

Hocus Pocus 2

A new clip from Hocus Pocus 2 introduces both Hannah Waddingham’s character and the Sanderson Sisters as children.

🕯️EXCLUSIVE – Brand new "Hocus Pocus 2" clip.

Hannah Waddingham's "Mother Witch" discusses her coven with the young Sanderson Sisters… enjoy! pic.twitter.com/NtMnVpDwiO — Hocus Pocus Guide (@HocusPocusGuide) September 16, 2022

Star Wars: The Acolyte

According to THR, Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett is the latest to join the cast of The Acolyte in a currently undisclosed role.

Batman: The Caped Crusader

HBO Max’s recently-cancelled Batman animated series from Bruce Timm, Matt Reeves, and J.J. Abrams is now being shopped to Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

[Comic Book]

Primal

Genndy Tartakovsky also recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a potential third season of Primal will not continue Spear and Fang’s story.

I don’t want to do this story further. I feel like this season we’ve done it all, in a way. I want it to almost become an anthology show, where season 3 would still be called Primal, but with a different subheading. Low-dialogue, high-emotion, survival, rawness, visual storytelling: All that stuff, but with different characters. There’s more things I want to do with Primal, not necessarily Spear and Fang. Maybe if there’s a giant outcry, we’ll continue the story with his daughter and Mira and the dinosaurs. I’d have to really think about it.

Gen V

Production has officially wrapped on The Boys’ spinoff Gen V.

Yea, we’re wrappin GEN V production. No, we ain’t tellin ya when it’s coming out yet. pic.twitter.com/BGiaX6fNjA — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 16, 2022

Stargirl

Comic Book has a new synopsis for “The Thief,” the fifth episode of Stargirl’s third season.

SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she’s pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda’s (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

See

A “bloody siege” unfolds at the House of Enlightenment in the synopsis for this week’s episode of See.

A standoff at the House of Enlightenment gives way to a bloody siege between Baba’s party and Tormada’s soldiers.

[Spoiler TV]

Star Wars: Andor

An odd new trailer for Star Wars: Andor introduces a lightsaber-equipped starfighter while reminding audiences of the character’s ultimate fate in Rogue One.

Quantum Leap

Meanwhile, the cast and crew discuss the Quantum Leap reboot in a new featurette.

Ghosts

CBS has also released a full trailer for the second season of Ghosts.

Kung Fu

Nicky takes on a supernaturally-powered crime ring in the trailer for Kung Fu’s third season.

Edens Zero

Our heroes continue to explore the universe in a teaser trailer for the second season of Edens Zero.

Pop Team Epic

Elsewhere, a Japanese featurette discusses the long-awaited second season of Pop Team Epic.

Rick & Morty

Finally, Rick volunteers to make “night person” duplicates of the Smith family in the trailer for next week’s episode of Rick & Morty.