Star Trek Day Brings a New Look at Star Trek: Prodigy

The USS Protostar crew is back just in time for Star Trek Day, debuting a look at the mid-season premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated kids’ show set within the Trek universe.

In the clip featured below you may hear a familiar space captain with his signature roguish panache. Yes, that’s right: Billy Campbell has joined the season one voice cast with a recurring role as Thadiun Okona, officially reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation role. (It’s perfect timing, as the young crew may need his help.) Campbell joins a recurring voice cast which also includes Snowpiercer’s Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), She-Hulk’s Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), and Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), alongside main crew voices Kate Mulgrew (Captain Kathryn Janeway) and Brett Grey (Dal R’ El).

“From early on in the writers’ room, we knew we wanted Captain Thadiun Okona to return and become a questionable guide to our impressionable crew,” executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman said in a press release. “It was so much fun to not only explore where Okona’s outrageous life has taken him in his later years, but to also work with Billy Campbell who effortlessly fell back into the role of Okona like he had never left.” Okona previously popped up on a season two episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Here’s how Paramount+ describes the rest of the Prodigy season: “[as] the hopeful crew makes their way towards Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the USS Protostar harbours a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the real Vice Admiral Janeway is on a manhunt for the Protostar, eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.”

Star Trek: Prodigy will make its mid-season return Thursday, October 27 on Paramount+.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.