Southwest Pilot Threatens to Turn Plane Around if Unruly Passengers Keep AirDropping Nudes

A cabin full of Southwest Airlines passengers recently tried to recreate a scene from Snakes on a Plane IRL, except they replaced the snakes with unwanted dick pics.

The rowdy Summer passengers were en route to Cabo San Lucas (because of course they were) when an outpouring of unsolicited, AirDropped nudes started pinging their way through the plane’s aisles. With the nude onslaught getting out of hand, the plane’s pilot felt compelled to grab ahold of the intercom and threaten to return the taxiing aircraft back to its gate. The pilot’s frustrated plea was captured through this August 25, TikTok uploaded by user Teighlor Marsalis (@teighmars)

“Well, here’s the deal,” the pilot said. “If this continues while we’re on the ground I’m gonna have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s gonna have to get off [and] we’re gonna have to get security involved, and your vacation is going to be ruined. So folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get you to Cabo.”

That “AirDrop thing” the pilot mentioned lets iPhone users send photos or other files to other iPhones near them without a Wifi or cellular connection. The tool works great for quickly sharing large media files with people you know but it can also lead to some potentially unwanted encounters for users who have their settings set to discoverable by random users.

Marsalis, the user who filmed the incident on TikTok, told Insider the pilot took to the intercom after a passenger received one of the nudes and complained to a flight attendant. Marsalis says they also received one of the supposed AirDropped nudes but denied it.

Southwest acknowledged the event in a statement sent to Gizmodo.

“The safety, security, and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times,” Southwest said. “When made aware of a potential problem, our Employees address issues to support the comfort of those travelling with us.”

Apple did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

A handful of commenters on TikTok praised the pilot for stepping in, with several likening him to a fed-up dad scolding misbehaving kids to get their shit together.

“I’m gonna turn this plane around and everyone’s vacation will be ruined,” one user wrote. “Haha major dad vibes.”

Another user said, “​​This feels like my mum turning around in the car to me and my twin sister. IF YOU 2 DONT STOP I SWEAR TO GOD.. “

Funny or not, it’s worth pointing out that the unwanted sending of nudes, also called “cyberflashing,” is a criminal offence in multiple states. From New York to Texas, states have cracked down on unsolicited dick pics through fines and even potential jail time.

“In the old days, you had to have a long trench coat and good running shoes,” New York Councilman Joseph Borelli said in an interview with The New York Times in 2018. “Technology has made it significantly easier to be a creep.”

Apparently, that applies to flights too. All the more reason to consider turning off your phone during takeoff.