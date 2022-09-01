Someone Is Selling Nearly Every Console Ever Made on eBay for $AU1.4 Million

While many a collector can claim to have any number of rare video games and memorabilia, few, if any, actually own a majority of every console variation manufactured in the last 50 years. But that’s exactly what one France-based collector has just put up for auction, some 2,400 different consoles — from standard-issue to special editions to variations never officially for sale — for the cool asking price of €984,000.00, or around 1.4 million AU dollars.

Listed on French eBay and spotted by Consolevariations.com, video game uber-enthusiast Kaori30’s sale includes some 2,400 consoles, “from the first to the very last,” a number of games for said consoles, and a bunch of fun statues and other video game collectibles. While the current price “Buy It Now” price of nearly one million Euros might be well outside of your budget (not to mention how much storage space you’d need), the pictures and videos of Kaori30’s collection are more than worth a look. Check out their Sega collection, for example

Kotaku has reached out to Kaori30.

A Google translation of the eBay listing reveals that Kaori30 began collecting in the early ‘90s, before collecting might’ve been considered a thing. The road to this current mega collection was not without some back and forth, as they sold their entire ‘90s collection at the turn of the century.

Though they kept collecting during the ‘00s, it came to an end in 2011 when they stopped for “lack of time” and the difficulty in finding rare items. But the story doesn’t end there.

In 2018, they “fell back into the trap” of collecting after visiting Tokyo, where they acquired almost everything they sold off previously. That twist is what leads them to this gargantuan collection of a majority of consoles ever made all in one place. And it is a sight to behold. As they say on their eBay auction, they do not believe it’s possible to find some of these items anymore, even if one had the financial means. They also suggest that their stunning collection might be a good fit for a museum.

I have neither the wallet nor the space to even think about something like this, but it sure is fun to peruse the pictures and videos and imagine the wild logistics. There’s stuff in there I never knew existed!