See the Shipwrecked Remains of the Titanic in 8K

Since the 1985 discovery of the shipwrecked RMS Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic, the world has been fascinated by the ship and the story it continues to tell from 3,962.40 m below the surface. The latest dive from OceanGate Expeditions helps uncover more details to better tell the tale of the ocean liner’s life and devastating end. Today, details from the latest round of explorations bring an even clearer view for explorers and fans to enjoy, thanks to high-definition 8k video.

Seriously, watch this latest video of the Titanic’s remains, captured by OceanGate Expeditions and shared by Interesting Engineering:

The video is short, just a minute long, and since most folks will be watching on screens that max out at 4k, we won’t be able to appreciate the 8k detailing nearly as much. But it is far more crisp than say, the footage we saw in the 1997 film Titanic. You can even compare the view of the shipwreck’s bow to footage from 1995 that was used in the cinematic film:

The difference between the old 35mm film and today’s 8k quality is remarkable. That newfound detail will help scientists and marine archaeologists determine the rate of decay of the ship, and potentially learn more about its demise, according to Interesting Engineering.

The cold ocean depths have helped preserve the Titanic for 110 years, but nobody can predict how much longer it will remain intact. Each bit of technology developed and used in the last 35 years can help uncover details about the ship and its final moments, before the wreckage becomes one with the ocean.

Those little details still surprise Rory Golden, veteran Titanic diver and OceanGate Expeditions’ Titanic expert. On this most recent expedition, Golden was finally able to see the name inscribed on the port-side anchor by manufacturer Hingley & Sons Ltd. “I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and completed multiple dives, and I can’t recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail,” said Golden. “It is exciting that after so many years, we may have discovered a new detail that wasn’t as obvious with previous generations of camera technologies.”