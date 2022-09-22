Samsung’s New Rugged Tablet and Smartphone Look Perfect For a Hike or Construction Site

Samsung’s newest hardware for the U.S. market is a pair of rugged devices made for hiking or jobs that would put them in harm’s way. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet and the Galaxy XCover6 Pro smartphone feature military-grade device protection and 5G connectivity. But their most interesting feature is that they both have removable batteries, which should help their longevity in the industries they’re expected to serve.

The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro and Galaxy XCover6 Pro are MIL-STD-810H compliant, meaning they can withstand high altitudes, extreme temperatures, and a vast spectrum of vibration and humidity. The tablet features Gorilla Glass 5 screens, while the smartphone uses Gorilla Glass Victus Plus screens, like those on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 devices. They’re also both IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

As I mentioned, the Galaxy Tab Active4Pro and Galaxy XCover6 Pro have swappable batteries, making them more serviceable than devices with soldered components. There’s also a No Battery Mode available on the Tab Active4Pro, so you can plug in the device and use it without affecting the battery pack’s overall lifespan. It’s also a way for Samsung to encourage more businesses to use its hardware as a kiosk, which given how customers can treat those, is a good use case for a rugged device. Both devices offer Samsung’s desktop-style DeX mode.

Samsung’s newest rugged smartphone has military-grade chassis protection. (Image: Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab Active4Pro offers the option of 64 or 128 GB of storage, while the XCover6 Pro is available with 128 GB. Both devices feature microSD expansion slots for up to 1 TB of added storage and run on the same 6nm processor with 6GB of RAM. They’re Samsung’s first devices to offer both 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, which has become more common as industries shift to these new technologies. The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro also has an integrated S Pen, which helps give Samsung’s stylus more visibility across industries.

Samsung isn’t new to offering these sorts of workhorse devices. Years ago, the company offered its flagship hardware in a tougher body after its standard devices launched.

It’s still a mystery how long these devices will last in the wild. Samsung says it will offer up to four years of software updates and five years of security updates. That may seem like a while down the road, but time creeps up on you fast, and then you’re stuck with devices with outdated software and components. At least the batteries can be swapped out to prolong the life of each device by a tiny bit.

The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet starts at $US650 ($902) and is available today in the U.S. through Samsung’s business site. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro smartphone will be available on October 20, with pricing announced soon.