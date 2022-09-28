Fans of Apple’s iOS 16 Lock Screen Will Love Samsung’s Latest Update

This month, Apple has been riding high with the release of the iPhone 14 series and the public release of iOS 16, Apple’s new phone operating system. However just this week, Samsung has taken a page out of Apple’s book with a… well, inspired lock screen design.

As tweeted by phone writer Vaibhav Jain, the latest beta for Samsung’s proprietary OneUI 5 for its smartphones includes a lock screen layout design quite similar to iOS 16’s biggest feature. In the tweet, Jain compared the new iOS (on an iPhone 14 Pro) to a Samsung device running OneUI 5’s beta and Good Lock, a third-party lock screen designing app.

GoodLock vs Samsung OneUI 5 vs iOS 16



Show me exactly where GoOdlock Did It First 😂



Where’s the Lockscreen Wallpaper Filter Option? From where Samsung copied Long Press to Customise Lockscreen Interface and Wallpaper Picker



The OneUI 5 Lockscreen Interface is a copy of iOS16 pic.twitter.com/nGaOkt8KTF — Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) September 26, 2022

“I do think it’s a great application for Customisation stuff, but that OneUI 5 Lockscreen Interface and most options are copied from iOS,” said Jain on Twitter.

On top of the visual similarity, the user enters the customisation mode by long pressing their fingertip on the screen and can switch between different backgrounds and layouts as they please, exactly the same as with an iPhone running iOS 16.

As noted by Mobile Syrup, it’s worth keeping in mind that Good Lock has offered the ability to change clock styles for quite some time, however, the latest OneUI 5 beta update packs in the ability to change fonts, cycle through wallpapers and apply wallpaper filters in basically the same way as iOS 16.

If you’d like to see a video example of the latest software beta, here’s one from System Hacks.

It’s funny that we’ve come to expect Apple to take inspiration from other companies, but it’s strange to see it the other way around. One might look back to the “Material You” update for Android 13 as the inspiration for Apple’s sweeping lock screen changes, but look, this beta is pretty blatant in what it’s trying to emulate.

If you’re interested in downloading the OneUI 5 beta, head on over to the official website.