This Aussie-Developed App Can Diagnose Patients Just off the Sound of Their Cough

A University of Queensland startup has developed an app that records patients coughs on a smartphone to analyse sounds and symptoms of illness.

The app, developed by ResApp Health Limited and named simply ResApp, is a cost effective way of diagnosing sicknesses without requiring any contact. The technology behind the app received a Global Grand Challenges grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The app uses machine learning and runs the sound of a cough through its database of similar sounding sicknesses. We’re starting to see a lot of uses for machine learning and this is certainly an interesting application for it.

After recording the cough of the patient and entering in adjacent symptoms on the phone (like having a runny nose), the app analyses the evidence and gives diagnosis results, including assessments for asthma, pneumonia, bronchiolitis, croup and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It even has positive implications for diagnosing COVID-19.

While it’s not a replacement for therapeutic care, it does give the patient (or the patient’s carer) a good idea for treatment. It’s free for download and you can get it on your Google or Apple device right now, however using it will require an activation code from your local doctor.

“The value of translating research into new point of care diagnostics to improve healthcare on a global scale cannot be understated,” said University of Queensland vice chancellor, professor Deborah Terry.

“We worked closely with paediatricians and respiratory physicians to develop the diagnostic technology,” added Associate Professor Udantha Abeyratne, who created the University of Queensland technology that was licenced to ResApp.

Today, it was announced that U.S. medical company Pfizer had bought ResApp Health Limited for $179 million.

“This is one of the most exciting Australian biotech deals to come out of university research,” said Doctor Dean Moss, the CEO of the University of Queensland’s commercialisation company, UniQuest.

“It’s rewarding that the company’s technological breakthroughs have attracted this significant international backing.”

We love to see a successful startup, especially one with pretty impressive tech developed.

You can read about ResApp on the official website.