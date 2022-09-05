Portal Your Taste Buds Across the Multiverse With Rick and Morty: The Official Cookbook

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty kicked off its sixth season last night — and while you’re waiting for the next episode, why not whip up some snacks inspired by the animated sensation? Gizmodo has a first look at Rick and Morty: The Official Cookbook, releasing October 4, including two exclusive pages.

Written by James Asmus and August Craig, who clearly know a lot about both food and the intergalactic adventures of a certain grandpa-and-grandson duo, Rick and Morty: The Official Cookbook includes over 50 recipes that riff on planets, characters, and dimensions seen on the show, aimed at chefs of all skill levels. Let’s take a look!

Hey Morty, It’s the Cover

Image: Insight Editions

Summer looks more than a little alarmed, doesn’t she?

“Eat Morty’s Dumb Face”

Image: Insight Editions

Tasty, tasty effigy: an important part of any balanced breakfast.

DIY Solenya

Image: Insight Editions

You knew there were going to be pickles.

These Actually Look Rather Tasty

Image: Insight Editions

Maybe don’t watch the episode that features the exceptionally gross Cronenberg dimension while eating, though.

As a Reminder: Portal Fluid Is Not Mountain Dew

Image: Insight Editions

It’s also not cauliflower, but you can add pesto to anything and make it delicious.

Science!

Image: Insight Editions

Suitable for garnishing any and all Rick and Morty-themed cocktails.

Rick’s Face, Though

Image: Insight Editions

Rick is so happy to be riding that corn dog. Morty, not so much.

Oooo-weee!

Image: Insight Editions

SHOW ME WHAT YOU GOT.

Lil’ Bits Four Ways

Image: Insight Editions

The actual book will have page numbers, of course, but I couldn’t resist including the table of contents so you can see the sheer amount of inside jokery at work here. It’s hard to pick a favourite, but any references to Rick and Morty’s realm of “Interdimensional Cable” will always fill me with delight. Watch out for the Eyehole Man! He’s the only one that’s allowed to have Eyeholes!

Rick and Morty: The Official Cookbook by James Asmus and August Craig will be out October 4; you can pre-order a copy here. New episodes of the sixth season of Rick and Morty arrive Sundays on Adult Swim.

