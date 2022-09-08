LOTR and HoD Deserve to Be Seen on This Philips Home Projector, and It’s $200 off Right Now

As the evenings get lighter and lighter each passing day, the urge to get out and explore grows. For some, this means catching up with friends at your local pub or getting involved in a summer sport. But if you’re looking for something more low-key, how about hosting a backyard movie night with the help of a Philips projector?

You don’t need one of those fancy home theatre rooms to enjoy a good old-fashioned movie night. While the plushy red seats and the buttery smell of popcorn are a nice touch, a home projector will let you capture that feeling and more from the comfort of home.

At eBay Australia right now, you can save $200 with this Philips Neopix Prime 2 home projector deal. While it usually retails for $499, you can now grab one for $299 – which is a certified steal as far as home projectors go.

But if you want to know more about this home projector deal, read on for an in-depth explainer.

What can the Philips Neopix Prime 2 home projector do?

Want to watch House of the Dragon or play your favourite video games on a wall or screen up to 80-inches big? By using its dual band Wi-Fi connectivity, you can access streaming favourites such as Netflix or YouTube via its built-in Philips OS.

Or if you prefer, you can go old school and plug in a USB stick with a PowerPoint presentation of your most precious memories to share at the next family celebration.

But if you’re used to the convenience of streaming directly from your phone, you can use screen mirroring to play that Harry Potter marathon with a tap of your thumb.

With this Philips Neopix projector, you can enjoy the new Lord of the Rings TV show, The Rings of Power in solid HD 720p resolution. While it’s not as crisp as you’d enjoy with a 1080p resolution, you’ll still be able to see all of the action in decent detail.

For most, the difference is barely noticeable and usually, your choice of TV is what would make it more obvious – but we’re not using a TV here. You’ll probably be using a blank wall or projector screen to get the job done.

If you plan on using this Philips home projector for gaming, you might notice that the scenes aren’t as smooth but it’ll still work fine. Casual gamers playing a bout of Mario Kart won’t see this as an issue.

There’s even a 3.5mm AUX jack so you can hook up some speakers (maybe even headphones) and really lose yourself in the atmosphere of a home cinema.

But perhaps our favourite feature is its keystone, which will automatically correct crooked or distorted images on the wall. This means that even if your projector is positioned at a tilted angle or indirectly in front of a screen, it’ll correct itself for the best possible picture.

Shop this Philips Neopix Prime 2 home projector deal here from eBay for $299 (down from $499).