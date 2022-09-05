When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.
Table of Contents
Best laptop deals
Perhaps one of the most lightweight laptops available, the Surface Pro X is a great choice when travelling or if you need to do design work and/or mark-ups with a stylus.
It features a detachable keyboard so you can work from its 13-inch screen at any angle. They keyboard itself also has a small slot for your Slim Pen, so you’ll never have to worry about misplacing it when you’re rushing to and from your commitments.
Plus, you won’t want to overlook its whopping 15 hours of battery life, so you’ll be able to enjoy maximum productivity before you need to plug in.
- ASUS TUF Gaming 15.6″ Laptop – now $1,429 (down from $1,699)
- ASUS X515EA-BQ1549X 15.6″ Laptop – now $799 (down from $1,399)
- HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop – now $778.99 (down from $980.94)
- HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptop – now $816.90 (down from $1,028.95)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a PC – now $2,199 (down from $3,149)
- Lenovo Thinkpad L14 Laptop – now $1,882.30 (down from $2,698)
- Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Laptop – now $2,589 (down from $3,751.98)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G4 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,363.95 (down from $2,308.95)
- Lenovo V15 Notebook 15.6″ Laptop – now $576.45 (down from $943.95)
- Microsoft Surface Pro X Laptop – now $1,999 (down from $2,499)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ – now $1,278 (down from $1,349)
Best monitor deals
A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.
With this curved Samsung monitor, you’ll be able to multi-task no sweat with its ultra-wide 34-inch screen. This screen has a resolution sits at 3440 x 1440, which sits it at 2.38 times the number of pixels you’d experience with a full HD monitor. Instead, you’ll be able to enjoy a full, panoptic view of your documents, favourite streaming apps or PC game with less eye strain than usual.
- Alienware 27 AW2721D Gaming Monitor – now $1,011.75 (down from $1,349)
- Alienware 27 AW2720HF Gaming Monitor – now $623.75 (down from $899)
- Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,998.75 (down from $2,499)
- Dell 27 Inch Gaming Monitor – now $649.19 (down from $799)
- Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD S3221QS Monitor — now $623.75 (down from $829)
- Philips 34″ 346P1CRH QHD Curved Ultra Wide LCD Monitor with Webcam – now $948.90 (down from $1,114)
- Samsung 32″ Curved Monitor – now $315 (down from $420)
- Samsung 34″ QHD Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor – now $698.90 (down from $950.40)
- Samsung UJ59 31.5″ HDMI UHD Monitor – now $488.90 (down from $699)
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?
Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.
- Dell Alienware 510K Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $229 (down from $398.99)
- Logitech MK270R Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo – now $56.80 (down from $77.75)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle – now $79 (down from $149)
- Onikuma G27 Wired Keyboard – now $69 (down from $139)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Green Switch — now $159.99 (down from $239.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $169.99 (down from $269.99)
Take an additional 10% using the code PAUGSEP10:
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $89.77 (down from $189)
- Samsung Universal Bluetooth Smart Keyboard – now $36.72 (down from $76.80)
Best mouse deals
Whether you use this Alienware gaming mouse wired or wirelessly, its polling rate of 1,000Hz will never drop in its performance.
Boost your precision with its adjustable scrolling wheel, so you can switch between 12 to 24 steps per scroll wheel revolution. You can even customise its seven programmable buttons to give yourself an edge in combat.
- Dell Alienware AW610M Gaming Mouse – now $109 (down from $211.99)
- Onikuma CW902 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $25 (down from $59)
- Onikuma CW903 RGB luminous DPI six-speed adjustable mouse — now $27.50 (down from $69)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle (White/pink) – now $69 (down from $149)
- Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse (White Edition) — now $69 (down from $114)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $59 (down from $129)
Best headset deals
This SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset offers high-fidelity audio thanks to its high-res speaker drivers and dual wireless system.
But perhaps its most useful feature is its dual battery system. While most wireless gaming headsets need to be charged at some point, the Arctis Pro never needs to take a break. Instead, you can keep one battery fully charged and ready to go, while the other is slowly expended as you play.
- Microsoft Surface Earbuds – now $255.96 (down from $319.95)
- MSI Immerse GH30 V2 Wired Gaming Headphones – now $44 (down from $75)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless White Gaming Headset – now $529 (down from $699)
Take an additional 10% using the code PAUGSEP10:
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 Closed Back Gaming Headset — now $84.10 (down from $319)
Other PC accessory deals
If you’re building your own PC, a graphics card is an essential component that will ensure a smoother picture during use. It’s especially important for those who intend to build a PC from scratch for gaming or video-editing purposes.
The GIGABYTE NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 graphics card sports an extended heatsink to optimise screen cooling by allowing air flow to pass easier and prevent overheating. Another cool feature is its RGB Fusion, which allows you to set any combination of lighting effects, such as a pulse or rainbow wave to really get your glow on.
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 Gaming Desktop – now $2,998.75 (down from $3,998.99)
- GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12GB GDDR6 LHR Graphics Video Card – now $644 (down from $1,059)
- Samsung 980 PRO SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal SSD (1TB) – now $225 (down from $415)
- Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Internal SATA Hard Disk Drive — now $207.90 (down from $449)
- Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS 3.5″ HDD Internal Hard Drive – now $449 (down from $559)
- TP-Link TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wireless Range Extender — now $39 (down from $49)