This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Plus Save $100 on This Alienware Gaming Mouse

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

Best laptop deals

Perhaps one of the most lightweight laptops available, the Surface Pro X is a great choice when travelling or if you need to do design work and/or mark-ups with a stylus.

It features a detachable keyboard so you can work from its 13-inch screen at any angle. They keyboard itself also has a small slot for your Slim Pen, so you’ll never have to worry about misplacing it when you’re rushing to and from your commitments.

Plus, you won’t want to overlook its whopping 15 hours of battery life, so you’ll be able to enjoy maximum productivity before you need to plug in.

Best monitor deals

A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.

With this curved Samsung monitor, you’ll be able to multi-task no sweat with its ultra-wide 34-inch screen. This screen has a resolution sits at 3440 x 1440, which sits it at 2.38 times the number of pixels you’d experience with a full HD monitor. Instead, you’ll be able to enjoy a full, panoptic view of your documents, favourite streaming apps or PC game with less eye strain than usual.

Best keyboard deals

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?

Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.

Best mouse deals

Whether you use this Alienware gaming mouse wired or wirelessly, its polling rate of 1,000Hz will never drop in its performance.

Boost your precision with its adjustable scrolling wheel, so you can switch between 12 to 24 steps per scroll wheel revolution. You can even customise its seven programmable buttons to give yourself an edge in combat.

Best headset deals

This SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset offers high-fidelity audio thanks to its high-res speaker drivers and dual wireless system.

But perhaps its most useful feature is its dual battery system. While most wireless gaming headsets need to be charged at some point, the Arctis Pro never needs to take a break. Instead, you can keep one battery fully charged and ready to go, while the other is slowly expended as you play.

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 Closed Back Gaming Headset — now $84.10 (down from $319)

Other PC accessory deals

If you’re building your own PC, a graphics card is an essential component that will ensure a smoother picture during use. It’s especially important for those who intend to build a PC from scratch for gaming or video-editing purposes.

The GIGABYTE NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 graphics card sports an extended heatsink to optimise screen cooling by allowing air flow to pass easier and prevent overheating. Another cool feature is its RGB Fusion, which allows you to set any combination of lighting effects, such as a pulse or rainbow wave to really get your glow on.