Optus Hack Now a Criminal Investigation, so We’ll Be in the Dark for a While

Optus on Friday held a press conference to answer a number of questions the media had about the data breach it suffered on Wednesday.

In case you’ve somehow not heard, the Optus cyberattack affected millions of Australians, with data such as name, address and date of birth, and in some cases, driver’s licence or passport info, of current and former Optus customers exposed.

When a company/organisation is breached, damage control goes into full force. Some companies hide it, others pay the hacker/s to go away quietly and some talk almost too much in hope that being ‘transparent’ will not cause you to leave them. Optus is doing the latter.

On Friday, Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said not a whole lot new. But it was good hearing comments from the horse’s mouth that weren’t heavily PR modified.

A lot of the questions asked by media, Gizmodo Australia included, were seeking a diagnosis for the attack. Here’s what Bayer Rosmarin had to say:

“I know people are hungry for details about the exact specificity of how this attack could occur but it is the subject of criminal proceedings so we will not be divulging details about that.”

And later:

“Exact mechanics are subject to a criminal investigation and we won’t be divulging that. Safe to say, it’s a sophisticated attack and we will not be divulging further details at this stage.”

She also said Optus is a consistent target for both government actors and criminals, thwarting a number of attacks over the years.

“This particular one is not similar to anything we’ve seen before and, unfortunately, was successful,” she said.

She also said no ransomware demands have been made.

The CEO did not touch on how the data was accessed – as in, why wasn’t it encrypted? Gizmodo Australia has reached out again for confirmation on whether the actor/s got their hands on encrypted data, or if it was just chilling in a database unprotected. We’ll update you as soon as we know.

So what did she say?

Bayer Rosmarin pointed to reports that detailed 9.8 million Optus records being caught up in the data breach. She said that is the absolute worst-case scenario number.

“We have reason to believe the number is smaller than that,” she added.

She also believes the info accessed dates back to 2017. Addressing questions around why passport and/or driver’s licence information was stored by Optus in the first place, she said it’s a legal requirement to store it for six years.

A few further bits worth mentioning from the press call included confirmation that Optus customer data is located in Australia and that MVNOs and other telcos that use the Optus network (such as Amaysim, Circles.Life, Southern Phone), or even Optus’ parent company, Singtel, have not had their customers’ information caught up in the breach.

Many customers are (rightfully) annoyed that Optus chose to tell the media before contacting them. Bayer Rosmarin took the opportunity to say Optus will be in contact will all customers, including those that are not affected, but that the telco’s priority is those with the most “fields” that may have been exposed. She said Optus will contact all customers in the coming days to provide them with a diagnosis. Also, Optus won’t be sending SMS or email comms out with links to click, so don’t click anything.

Another concern many have had was the fact notification about the breach from Optus went out at 2 pm on a public holiday. Bayer Rosmarin shrugged this off, saying Optus was aware Wednesday and told the public shortly after. She also commended Optus for its quick action in telling customers.

We’ll update this article as we learn more.