Optus Brings Back 500GB Mobile Plan for the iPhone 14

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Every now and again, Optus offers up a massive 500GB mobile plan. This promo plan isn’t a constant fixture in its range, but Optus has brought it back for the iPhone 14.

If you want a lot of data, it’s your best value option from Optus. Excluding handset repayment fees, you’ll pay $69 per month for your first year, after which the plan price increases to $89 per month.

For comparison, Optus normally gives you 220GB at a $69 per month price point, or 360GB at $89. And since the plan is contract-free, you can always drop down the $69 per month option if you don’t want to pay more after the first year.

The plan also includes Upgrade and Protect at no extra cost. Normally billed at $15 per month, Upgrade and Protect lets you return your device for free during your last 12 months and upgrade to a new phone on a new plan, waiving any additional handset fees. If you want to upgrade earlier, you’ll pay a $99 fee. This, of course, relies on your phone being in “good working order” – not damaged beyond any normal regular wear and tear.

Alternatively, if you’ve damaged your phone during your repayment term, you can pay $249 to return it and upgrade to a new phone – once again, waiving any further repayment fees.

While we wouldn’t recommend most pay an extra $15 per month for the service, it’s a nice option to have built into the plan.

You can get Optus’ 500GB promo plan as a SIM-only option:

But naturally, you can also pair it with a new device, like any of the new iPhone 14 range.

Here are Optus’ 24-month iPhone 14 plans:

Here are Optus’ 24-month iPhone 14 Plus plans:

Here are Optus’ 24-month iPhone 14 Pro plans:

And here are Optus’ 24-month iPhone 14 Pro Max plans:

This offer runs until October 31, after which the promo plan will presumably once again disappear from Optus’ lineup.

