Open Channel: What 3 Dollar Movie Are You Seeing Tomorrow?

The Cinema Foundation, in an effort to make up a holiday that would appeal to both consumers and theatres, has announced that this Saturday — September 3 — is National Cinema Day. Some 3,000 theatres across the U.S. are officially participating in the promotion, from chains like Regal and AMC to smaller art-house theatres. Jaws is even making a big-screen return!

Some summer blockbusters may have already left the silver screen, but there are plenty of great films still out there. If you were asking me to give you a recommendation, I’d say go see Nope, Jordan Peele’s metaphorically rich creature feature. Top Gun: Maverick has gotten rave reviews across the board, so if you’re looking for something that’s almost guaranteed to be a good time, this sound-barrier-breaking Tom Cruise vehicle is an easy choice. Likewise, Bullet Train is supposed to be relatively straightforward, mindless fun. I might encourage the adventurous spirit to go see Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, especially if you enjoyed RRR over the summer.

There’s no real way to guess which theatres are participating or not, but the organisers of National Cinema Day have compiled a searchable database that shows the theatres participating in the promotion. Just plug in your zip code and get off to the movies. What movie are you looking forward to this weekend?

